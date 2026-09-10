Which Is World’s Most Expensive Phone? Know Its Maker, What Makes It Special, Who Owns One In India And iPhone Duo Comparison

The world’s most expensive mobile phone is the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond Edition, a one-of-a-kind luxury device priced at a staggering $48.5 million. That works out to roughly Rs 360 crore to Rs 430 crore, depending on exchange rates. But the eye-watering price has little to do with smartphone technology. Instead, it comes from a massive pink diamond, solid precious-metal construction and extreme scarcity. The phone was created by Falcon Luxury, also known as Falcon International LLC, a New York-based luxury concierge and high-end customization company that catered to billionaires, royal families and elite collectors.

Why this iPhone cost $48.5 million despite ordinary hardware

Falcon Luxury was not actually a mobile manufacturer. The company bought factory-standard Apple iPhones and transformed their exterior, stripping away the original aluminium casing and rebuilding the chassis using jewellery-grade manufacturing. The Pink Diamond Edition was marketed as an ultra-limited commission, with the pink diamond version treated as a single-unit masterpiece.

At the centre of the phone is a massive, flawless pink diamond set into the rear housing beneath the Apple logo. High-quality pink diamonds are among the rarest and most expensive gemstones in the world. The backing and bezel were also made from heavy, solid 24-carat yellow gold, rose gold or platinum, depending on the client’s choice, rather than using a thin gold-plated finish. Falcon also offered orange- and blue-diamond versions for $32.5 million and $42.5 million respectively.

What makes the iPhone special, and why its technology is not

The biggest paradox is that this $48.5-million luxury object is internally a standard iPhone 6. When launched, it had a 4.7-inch display, Apple A8 processor, 1GB RAM, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel selfie camera. Today, that hardware is obsolete. It cannot run modern applications, lacks 5G and no longer receives critical iOS security updates.

Falcon also claimed the device came with “proprietary elite-tier military encryption” and advanced hack-protection software. However, cybersecurity experts have pointed out that making modified stock iOS truly unhackable without Apple’s root infrastructure is virtually impossible. That makes the security pitch largely a marketing masterstroke aimed at ultra-high-net-worth buyers concerned about privacy.

Does Nita Ambani own this iPhone? The truth behind the viral claim

For years, reports, blogs and social media posts have claimed that Nita Ambani owns the world’s most expensive phone. But Reliance Industries sources have officially denied the claim, telling national investigative outlets such as India Today that she does not own and has never owned the device. There is also no verified public delivery record or auction receipt connecting the Pink Diamond model to the Ambani family.

The actual owner remains anonymous, protected by strict luxury non-disclosure agreements. The Ambani connection, therefore, continues largely as “luxury folklore” around the phone.

iPhone Duo vs Falcon Supernova: two very different ideas of luxury

The contrast becomes sharper when the Falcon Supernova is placed beside Apple’s iPhone Duo, its breakthrough foldable smartphone. The Falcon model costs $48.5 million, while the iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, or ₹2,99,900 in India. The Supernova has an obsolete 4.7-inch LCD, Apple A8 chip and 4G LTE, while the iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch folding display, 5.4-inch cover screen, 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip, 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and next-generation Satellite SOS.

The Supernova’s value comes from its pink diamond and solid precious metals, while the iPhone Duo represents modern engineering, advanced silicon and multi-billion-dollar research and development. In simple terms, one turns an old smartphone into jewellery; the other turns cutting-edge technology into luxury. The gemstone may remain valuable long after the phone stops working, while the newer device’s value is tied mainly to technological utility and exclusivity.

Also Read: iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check India Price, 7.6-Inch Display, Specs And Sale Date