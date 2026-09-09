iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Tonight: When And Where To Watch, Expected Price, New Features & More

iPhone 18 Pro Max: The iPhone 18 series will be unveiled by Apple Inc. today in September with the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to have revolutionary upgrades when it comes to speed, camera, battery, display, and connectivity.

As of now, the specifications of the iPhone 18 series have not been disclosed by Apple Inc., but some rumors about the iPhone 18 are available, which include 2nm A20 Pro processor, smaller dynamic island, bigger battery, 48MP triple camera system, and Apple C2 Modem.

Apple’s launch event is set to start at 10.30pm IST and viewers in India can watch the event live from Apple’s official website, Apple TV app, and Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Performance receives a huge boost from the iPhone 18 Pro Max A20 Pro chip

Perhaps the biggest change of all might be under the hood. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to have the A20 Pro processor from Apple, which is believed to be Apple’s first smartphone processor built on the 2nm process node.

Leaks suggest the processor will retain a six-core CPU, but could get larger cache sizes and improved packaging that places the CPU and GPU closer together for faster communication. Benchmark estimates indicate the chip could outperform the A19 Pro used in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro Max could shrink Dynamic Island by 30 per cent

Apple may also make a noticeable change to the front of the phone. Reports suggest the Dynamic Island could become up to 30 per cent smaller as Face ID components move beneath the display. That could give the iPhone 18 Pro Max more usable screen space and a cleaner front design.

There may also be subtle changes to the rear camera layout, although Apple is expected to retain the premium titanium design language used in recent generations.

Bigger battery and upgraded cameras could define iPhone 18 Pro Max

Battery life could be another major selling point. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to pack a 5,567mAh battery, which, combined with the more efficient A20 Pro chip, could deliver longer screen-on time than its predecessor.

The camera system will also get a significant boost. The latest leaks suggest that the rear side of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with three 48MP rear-facing cameras, with the main one featuring a variable-aperture lens. In case these leaks are correct, the variable aperture will allow users more flexibility in terms of controlling the depth of field and shooting photos in poor lighting conditions.

Connectivity upgrades and iPhone 18 Pro Max price predictions

Moreover, Apple may lower its dependence on third-party equipment and incorporate its proprietary C2 modem together with an N2 chip featuring Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Apple has not confirmed the price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, leaks suggest the 256GB model could start at $1,299, which translates to an expected Indian price of around Rs 1,59,900. All specifications, features and pricing are expected to be confirmed only when Apple officially unveils the new iPhone 18 series tonight.

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