iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is Apple’s New Pro iPhone Really Worth The Upgrade?

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro brings a new chip, a reworked camera and fresh software features over the iPhone 17 Pro. Here is a side by side look at how the two compare.

Feature iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Chip A19 Pro, six-core GPU A20 Pro, seven-core GPU Camera 48MP triple camera, fixed aperture 48MP triple camera with variable aperture Zoom Up to 8x optical quality Improved telephoto with Pro Controls Video Standard cinematic mode, 4 K 120 fps Cinematic added after recording, 60fps slow motion, 4K time-lapse in Dolby Vision HDR Photo Authenticity Not available C2PA support and Apple Reference Image Siri Standard Siri on iOS 26 New Siri AI with Apple Intelligence on iOS 27 Dynamic Island Standard, single live activity Smaller, shows three live activities at once Charging 50 percent in 20 minutes 5 minutes adds around 6 hours of video playback Battery Up to 31 hours video, Pro Max up to 37 hours Improved thermal design with A20 Pro Colors Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver Dark Cherry, Sky Blue, Dark Grey, Silver Storage Up to 1TB, Pro Max up to 2TB Adds 2TB option across lineup Price 1099 dollars, Pro Max 1199 dollars 1199 dollars, Pro Max 1299 dollars

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Camera And Chip Differences

The variable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro is a first for any iPhone, letting the camera open wider for low-light shots or narrow down for sharper group photos. The extra GPU core on the A20 Pro also allows console level gaming, with titles running at up to 120 frames per second.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: New Software Additions

The iPhone 18 Pro introduces iPhone Handoff, allowing one phone number to work across two iPhones, along with the new Siri AI experience that was not part of the iPhone 17 Pro at launch.

Is It Worth The Upgrade

For iPhone 17 Pro owners, the camera upgrades, faster charging and new Siri AI features make the biggest case for switching. Those using their phone mainly for everyday tasks may find the 17 Pro still performs well. With a 100 dollar price increase across both models, the upgrade makes more sense for users coming from older iPhones rather than last year’s Pro model.

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