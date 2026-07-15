iPhone 18 Release Date: Will Apple Launch All New Models This September? Expected Date, Price, Features And More

Apple is expected to launch its next flagship phones in just two months, but there is a catch in this as you may not get all the models of the series this year.

It is expected that Apple may change it’s launch strategy this year by not choosing the single launch pattern. According to the reports Apple may split the release of iPhone 18 series in two parts as all the models may not arrive at the same time. Here is what we know so far.

iPhone 18 Series Expected Release Date

Apple may launch it’s flagship phone in the month of September. According to the leaks Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested the keynote could take place on Tuesday, September 8, while other reports predict Wednesday, September 9, to avoid scheduling the event right after the Labor Day holiday. According to the previous pattern of the company pre-orders are expected to start from Friday after the announcement.

iPhone 18 Series Expected Price

This year the price range of the iPhone 18 series is too much in discussion. Although there hasn’t been any official statement from the company regarding the price but according to the leaks iPhone 18 Pro could start at around Rs 1,39,900 for the base 256GB storage option, with estimates ranging anywhere between Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,44,900 depending on the source.

The Pro Max is expected to be pricier still, likely falling somewhere between Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,59,900. The rise in cost is being linked to Apple’s shift to a new 2nm chip (the A20 Pro), a bigger battery on the Pro Max said to be the largest ever used in an iPhone, and a reworked camera system with a variable aperture lens.

iPhone 18 Features and Specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be one of Apple’s biggest upgrades in years, expected to launch in September alongside a new A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process that promises around 15% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency along with smoother, quicker Apple Intelligence features. The camera setup is also getting a major refresh, with a 48MP main sensor featuring a variable aperture for better light control, plus upgraded 48MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses for sharper zoom shots.

Battery life looks set to improve too, with leaks pointing to a bigger cell somewhere between 5,391mAh and 5,567mAh, though this may make the phone slightly thicker and heavier than before. The device is also tipped to come with 12GB RAM for better multitasking, a new C2 modem for improved wireless performance, and expanded satellite connectivity options. As always, Apple hasn’t confirmed any of this officially, and full details are expected to be revealed only at the September keynote.

Will Apple Launch All New Models This September?

According to the reports, Apple is not going to launch all the models of the 18 series in one row. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are tipped to launch as usual in September 2026, but several leaks suggest the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could be delayed until 2027, making the Pro series the sole flagship focus at the September event.