Thursday, May 22, 2025
iPhone Alert: Apple Warns Users To Urgently Turn Off This Feature – Don’t Ignore!

These loopholes enable hackers to carry out zero-click attacks—meaning they can infiltrate a device, deploy malware, or steal data without any interaction from the user.

iPhone Alert: Apple Warns Users To Urgently Turn Off This Feature – Don't Ignore!

iPhone Alert: Apple Warns Users to Urgently Turn Off This Feature - Don't Ignore!


Apple has issued a warning to millions of iPhone users, advising them to take immediate action to protect their devices. The tech giant has recommended disabling the AirPlay feature after a series of severe security vulnerabilities were uncovered, posing risks to user privacy and data security.

Major Flaw Discovered in Widely Used Feature

AirPlay, the function that enables users to wirelessly stream media from their iPhones to other devices like smart TVs, has come under scrutiny after cybersecurity experts flagged significant flaws.

The issues were identified by Israeli cybersecurity firm Oligo, which revealed that hackers could exploit these vulnerabilities to hijack any AirPlay-compatible device connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

“Because AirPlay is supported in such a wide variety of devices, there are a lot that will take years to patch or they will never be patched,” said Gal Elbaz, CTO at Oligo. “And it’s all because of vulnerabilities in one piece of software that affects everything.”

According to Oligo’s findings, the risk stems from 23 separate vulnerabilities found both in Apple’s own AirPlay protocol and in the AirPlay SDK used by third-party manufacturers.

These loopholes enable hackers to carry out zero-click attacks—meaning they can infiltrate a device, deploy malware, or steal data without any interaction from the user.

Apple Users Urged to Take Preventive Steps

In response to the alarming discovery, users have been urged to go into their device settings and disable AirPlay receivers. Another suggested measure is to limit AirPlay access to the ‘Current User’ only.

Additionally, installing reliable security software can help mitigate the risks associated with AirPlay, which frequently broadcasts in the background, making devices more susceptible to breaches.

These recommendations are seen as critical for iPhone owners, especially given how widespread and integrated AirPlay has become in the Apple ecosystem.

Previous Security Concerns Raise Further Alarm

This isn’t the first time Apple has sounded the alarm over potential security threats.

Just a few months ago in February, the company reported being the target of “extremely sophisticated” cyberattacks. In those instances, attackers managed to bypass the USB Restricted Mode, even on locked devices.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals,” the company stated at the time.

USB Restricted Mode, introduced back in iOS 11.4.1, is designed to block data access through the device’s USB-C or Lightning port when the phone is locked. This feature was meant to safeguard users from exactly the kind of intrusion these recent vulnerabilities threaten to enable.

As cyber threats grow more advanced, Apple users are being reminded to stay updated, vigilant, and proactive in managing their device settings.

AirPlay risk Apple iPhone

