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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check India Price, 7.6-Inch Display, Specs And Sale Date

iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check India Price, 7.6-Inch Display, Specs And Sale Date

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India with a 7.6-inch inner display, A20 Pro chip, dual 48MP cameras, Touch ID and up to 45 hours of video playback.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone Duo launches at Rs 2,99,900 (Images: X)
Apple’s first foldable iPhone Duo launches at Rs 2,99,900 (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 08:16 IST

The iPhone Duo by Apple is now part of the folding phones’ league. This is Apple’s first ever foldable iPhone, coming seven years after the Samsung Galaxy Fold was released in the Indian market. In addition, this phone has been launched right after John Ternus succeeded Tim Cook as the Apple CEO on September 1. The price of the iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India. It is the most expensive iPhone ever to be manufactured by Apple till date.

iPhone Duo price and sales date bring a premium entry

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for 256GB in India, making it roughly over Rs 1 lakh costlier than its US price of $1,999 (around Rs 1,90,100). The other variants are priced at Rs 3,24,900 for 512GB, Rs 3,74,900 for 1TB and Rs 4,49,900 for 2TB.

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The phone comes in Starlight and Night Sky colours, marking the first time since 2017 that Apple has launched an iPhone in only two colours. Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will begin on October 16, with sales starting October 23. The listed expected release date is October 23, 2026, with a 12GB RAM variant.

iPhone Duo packs two Super Retina displays

The foldable uses a horizontally folding, book-style hinge and opens to reveal a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. When closed, users get a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR 120Hz outer screen for regular smartphone use. Apple says the iPhone Duo is the thinnest when unfolded, measuring 5.2mm.

Its titanium frame and custom torque-engineered hinge allow tent mode, partial folding and a 90-degree position. A multilayer system is used over the inner screen to reduce the crease and make the surface feel flatter. Ceramic Shield 2 protects the outer screen and back panel, while an IP68 rating provides water and dust resistance.

iPhone Duo gets A20 Pro and iOS 27 optimisations

The device runs on Apple’s A20 Pro SoC, also used in the latest iPhone 18 Pro models. It is claimed to offer up to 20% faster CPU performance, 40% faster GPU performance, double the neural compute and up to 40% better sustained performance. A dual-display engine supports the two screens, while the Apple C2 modem is touted as the company’s most advanced cellular modem.

The iPhone Duo runs iOS 27, with software changes for its larger display. Multiple apps can run side by side, while Wi-Fi, the dock and quick-access controls move to the sides. On the outer screen, status bar icons sit below the corner-aligned selfie camera.

iPhone Duo cameras, battery and Touch ID details

At the back are two 48MP Fusion cameras, comprising wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle sensors. The setup lacks the variable aperture introduced with the iPhone 18 Pro series. A 12MP Centre Stage camera handles selfies and video calls on the outer display, while the inner screen gets an unspecified under-display FaceTime camera.

Apple claims up to 32 hours of video playback on the inner display, 44 hours on the outer display and 24 hours when both screens are used equally. The phone can reportedly reach 50% charge in around 20 minutes, while a five-minute charge can provide up to five hours of video playback. The iPhone Duo is also described as offering up to 45 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Touch ID returns through the side-mounted power button, while Apple Pencil with USB-C support enables sketching and note-taking. Stereo speakers are placed at the top and bottom. The iPhone Duo measures 117.8 x 164.6 x 5.2mm unfolded and 117.8 x 84.1 x 11.3mm folded, and weighs 254 grams.

Also Read: Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo Stuns the World With Sleek Design, Bold Colors, And Game‑Changing Features Unveiled!   

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iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check India Price, 7.6-Inch Display, Specs And Sale Date
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iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check India Price, 7.6-Inch Display, Specs And Sale Date

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iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check India Price, 7.6-Inch Display, Specs And Sale Date
iPhone Duo: Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check India Price, 7.6-Inch Display, Specs And Sale Date
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