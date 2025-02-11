iPhone SE 4 To Launch Today? Here’s What To Expect

The most notable change for the iPhone SE 4 is its design. The new model will move away from the old iPhone 8-inspired look with thick bezels and a physical home button, something Apple has been using for 18 years.

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch today, February 11, 2025, marking a significant shift for the budget-friendly iPhone line. While the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by Apple, the latest rumors and leaks suggest that the new device will be a complete transformation compared to its predecessors. For affordable iPhone fans, the SE 4 will bring major upgrades, including a new design, enhanced performance, and features that would previously have been held out for flagship models.

A Major Design Overhaul

The most notable change for the iPhone SE 4 is its design.

The new model will move away from the old iPhone 8-inspired look with thick bezels and a physical home button, something Apple has been using for 18 years. Instead, the SE 4 will reportedly feature a modern aluminum and glass design similar to that of the iPhone 14, with flat edges and a larger footprint. This updated design will also come with ceramic shield glass for improved durability, a significant upgrade over the SE 3.

The End of Touch ID: Welcome Face ID

Another significant change is the retirement of Touch ID. After 18 years, Apple is expected to replace the home button with Face ID, marking the end of the fingerprint sensor on iPhones altogether. The Face ID sensors will be housed in a display notch, much like those found on newer iPhone models. This shift is a step toward a more streamlined and modern look for the SE series.

A Bigger, Better Screen

The iPhone SE 4 will also get a major screen upgrade.

Away from the 4.7-inch LCD screen of the SE 3, the new model is said to sport a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch. This makes SE 4 closer to Apple’s current design language while making it a better screen to view since it is offering more contrast and richer colors in a better resolution. Therefore, the new user can expect the display to be more vibrant and immersive compared to the older one.

Powering the SE 4: A18 Chip and AI Features

The new iPhone SE 4 will come with Apple’s latest A18 chip, a significant upgrade from the A15 Bionic processor in the SE 3.

This new chip is expected to bring significant performance improvements and enable AI-powered features, elevating the device to new heights in terms of speed and efficiency. The SE 4 comes with 8GB of RAM and an upgraded internal storage, starting at 128GB, to ensure smooth multitasking and future updates. It is, therefore, more future-proof than ever.

Camera Upgrade: 48MP Sensor and Better Performance

Apple is said to be upgrading the rear camera of the SE 4 from 12MP to 48MP, just like the camera sensors on the latest flagship models.

All these upgrades shall eventually provide better low-light performance, detailed images, and better zooming. The front camera may also receive a bit of a boost to 24 megapixels for clearer and brighter selfies. However, with these upgrades, the SE 4 is to continue the single camera design this SE line is famous for – focusing on affordability while bringing that premium.

Bigger Battery and Modern Charging Features

Another area that the iPhone SE 4 will improve is the battery life.

The SE 4 will be equipped with a larger 3,279mAh battery, whereas the SE 3 has 2,018mAh. Coupled with the efficiency of the A18 chip, the SE 4 should offer better endurance. In addition to improved battery life, the SE 4 will also be equipped with USB-C charging instead of the older Lightning port. Besides, it should be equipped with MagSafe wireless charging, putting it on the same level as the latest models of iPhones to make charging faster and easier.

Price and Availability

As for the price, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to begin from around $499 (approximately Rs 44,000), a slight rise compared to the $439 price of the SE 3. In India, the launch price may follow a similar range, but it might fluctuate due to the market conditions and tax.

The SE 4 is going to be the cheapest iPhone that will feature Apple Intelligence, so it will be the most attractive for users who want the latest features without paying the premium price for flagship models.

