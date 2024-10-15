Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

iPhone SE 4: What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming Affordable Smartphone

As the release of the iPhone SE 4 approaches, it seems poised to deliver a host of exciting features that combine affordability with advanced technology. (Read more below)

iPhone SE 4: What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming Affordable Smartphone

Apple’s iPhone SE series, launched in 2016 to provide a more budget-friendly smartphone option, has garnered a loyal following. With only three versions released since its inception, the anticipation for the next model has reached a fever pitch. Rumors suggest that the iPhone SE 4 is set to debut in 2025, and it may bring some exciting upgrades.

Design and Aesthetics

Recent leaks from tipster Sonny Dickson have revealed images of an Apple case purportedly designed for the iPhone SE 4. This case resembles the iPhone 8, hinting at a familiar design language for the upcoming model. It’s expected that the iPhone SE 4 will retain a single-camera setup like its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3. The placement of the mute switch and volume buttons appears to remain unchanged.

Interestingly, while earlier reports hinted at a design similar to the iPhone 14, this latest information suggests a blend of the iPhone 8’s rear design with an iPhone 14-like display. A cutout above the volume controls implies that Apple may continue to utilize the traditional mute switch, rather than the Action button seen in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Display Upgrades

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, a significant upgrade from the smaller LCD screen of its predecessor. This transition promises improved contrast, deeper blacks, and an overall more immersive viewing experience, aligning the SE 4 more closely with Apple’s flagship models. The sleek design, characterized by minimal bezels, borrows heavily from the iPhone 14 aesthetic, giving users a modern smartphone experience at a more accessible price point.

Enhanced Camera Features

Camera capabilities are expected to take a notable leap with the iPhone SE 4, which may include a 48-megapixel primary camera—an impressive upgrade from the 12-megapixel shooter found in the iPhone SE 3. The potential incorporation of computational photography features could make this model a versatile tool for photography enthusiasts seeking high-quality images without the flagship price tag.

Performance Boosts

Powering the iPhone SE 4 could be Apple’s upcoming A18 chip, alongside up to 8GB of RAM. This configuration promises seamless performance for multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven tasks. Notably, there are speculations that this model may be the first to incorporate Apple’s own 5G modem. However, reports indicate that Apple has faced technical challenges with its prototype modems.

Improved Battery Life

The battery is also set for an upgrade, with the iPhone SE 4 potentially borrowing the 3,279mAh battery from the iPhone 14. This enhancement, coupled with the efficient A18 chip and OLED display, suggests that users can expect all-day battery life, even with heavy usage.

As the release of the iPhone SE 4 approaches, it seems poised to deliver a host of exciting features that combine affordability with advanced technology. With significant upgrades in design, display, camera, and performance, the upcoming model could be a compelling option for users seeking high-quality capabilities without the flagship price. Keep an eye out for its debut in 2025, as Apple continues to reshape the smartphone landscape.

ALSO READ: HURRY UP! Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Now Open In India: What You Need To Know

Filed under

Apple Apple iPhone Apple New Launch iPhone iPhone SE 4 smartphone
Advertisement

Also Read

Air Quality Alert: Delhi Implements Stage-I Of Graded Response Action Plan

Air Quality Alert: Delhi Implements Stage-I Of Graded Response Action Plan

Existence Of 40% Disability Does Not Bar Student From Pursuing MBBS: SC

Existence Of 40% Disability Does Not Bar Student From Pursuing MBBS: SC

PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

Israel Faces Potential Interceptor Missile Shortage Amid Heightened Tensions: Report

Israel Faces Potential Interceptor Missile Shortage Amid Heightened Tensions: Report

Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

Entertainment

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox