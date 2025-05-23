iQOO Neo 10 To Launch In India On May 26: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144Hz AMOLED, And 7,000mAh Battery Confirmed

iQOO Neo 10 launching in India on May 26 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144Hz AMOLED, 7000mAh battery, 50MP Sony camera, and Android 15. Expected price: around ₹35,000.

The much-anticipated iQOO Neo 10 is all set to launch in the Indian market on May 26, bringing with it a wave of flagship-like features and powerful hardware. This next-generation device will join the existing Neo 10R, aiming to elevate the smartphone experience with its vibrant display, strong performance, and top-tier camera setup.

Available on Amazon, Official Website, and Retail Stores

The iQOO Neo 10 will be available for purchase via the iQOO official website, Amazon India, and retail channel partners. iQOO claims that this new smartphone will be the fastest in its segment, boasting an impressive AnTuTu score of over 2.42 million.

Display and Performance

At the heart of the iQOO Neo 10 is the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with the SuperComputing Q1 chip to enhance gaming and multitasking capabilities. The device features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, making it ideal for immersive viewing, even in direct sunlight.

Memory and Storage

It will come with 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 or 3.1 storage, ensuring blazing-fast app launches and seamless performance under heavy workloads.

Battery and Charging

The iQOO Neo 10 is equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery, one of the largest in its segment, and supports 120W fast charging. It also runs on the latest Android 15 operating system right out of the box, ensuring an up-to-date software experience.

Camera Setup

For photography, the phone features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for shake-free shots, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front houses a 32MP selfie camera, offering clear video calls and detailed self-portraits.

Price and Colour Options

The iQOO Neo 10 will be launched in two stylish colour variants — Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. While the exact pricing is yet to be officially confirmed, sources suggest that the base variant may be priced around ₹35,000 in India, offering top-tier features at a competitive price point.

With its high-end hardware, bold design, and premium features, the iQOO Neo 10 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting smartphone launches of the season. All eyes are now on May 26, when the device officially hits the Indian market.

