iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya has officially confirmed the launch of the highly anticipated iQOO Neo 10R in India on March 10. Just ahead of the launch, leaks suggest that the smartphone will feature flagship-level specifications while maintaining an aggressive pricing strategy, making it a strong contender in the mid-premium segment.

Expected Price and Variants

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the iQOO Neo 10R (12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant) is expected to have a box price of ₹35,999. However, with bank offers and discounts, the base variant could be available for under ₹30,000, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for high-end performance.

Powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor

The iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, offering top-tier performance. This flagship-grade processor has been previously seen in Realme GT 6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, and Poco F6, making it a powerhouse for gaming and multitasking. It will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring faster app loading times and seamless performance.

Exclusive ‘Raging Blue’ Colour for India

In an exciting design update, iQOO has revealed an India-exclusive Raging Blue colour variant for the Neo 10R. This model will feature a dual-tone rear panel with pixel-like graphics, a grey strip on the left, and signature Neo series design elements, giving it a premium and unique aesthetic.

Camera and Display Leaks

While official camera specifications are yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest the iQOO Neo 10R will sport a 50MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

On the display front, the device is rumored to feature a 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals, making it ideal for gamers and content consumers.

Massive Battery with Fast Charging Support

The battery performance is expected to be a major highlight of the iQOO Neo 10R. The smartphone is likely to come with a massive 6,400mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage without frequent recharges. Additionally, it will support 80W wired fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up the device.

Where to Buy & Launch Event Details

The iQOO Neo 10R will be available for purchase via Amazon India and the official iQOO website. The launch event will be live-streamed across iQOO’s social media platforms, including X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube, allowing tech enthusiasts to catch the official unveiling in real-time.

With its flagship features, aggressive pricing, and premium design, the iQOO Neo 10R is shaping up to be one of the most exciting smartphone launches in India this year.

