Sunday, February 16, 2025
iQOO Neo 10R Set For March 11 Launch In India: Key Specs, Fast Charging, And More Revealed

iQOO Neo 10R launches in India on March 11 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 80W fast charging, a 144Hz OLED display, and a 50MP Sony camera. Prepares for a power-packed entry!

With the highly anticipated launch of the iQOO Neo 10R in India on March 11, the brand has started revealing key details about the smartphone. Positioned in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, the upcoming device boasts top-tier performance, having reportedly achieved the highest AnTuTu score in its price range.

80W Fast Charging Confirmed

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), iQOO confirmed that the Neo 10R will support 80W fast charging. However, users must use a compatible charger, which iQOO is expected to provide in the box.

The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon India and the iQOO India e-store, though its exact sale date remains undisclosed.

Powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Performance

One of the key highlights of the iQOO Neo 10R is its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced 4nm process technology. The phone has reportedly surpassed 1.7 million points on AnTuTu, making it one of the most powerful devices in its price category.

Striking Design and Color Options

The iQOO Neo 10R will be available in two eye-catching color variants:

  • Moonknight Titanium
  • Raging Blue (Exclusive dual-tone finish for India)

Leaked Specifications Hint at a Feature-Packed Device

Though not officially confirmed, leaks suggest that the iQOO Neo 10R will feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth visual experience. It is expected to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone may sport a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the 16-megapixel front camera is expected to deliver sharp images.

With a powerful processor, fast charging capabilities, and high refresh rate display, the iQOO Neo 10R is shaping up to be a solid contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

