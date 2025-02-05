iQOO Neo 10R VS Nothing Phone 3a, Which Mid-Range Phone Under ₹30,000 Is Worth Considering

Compare the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R and Nothing Phone 3a to determine which mid-range phone offers the best value under ₹30,000.

The mid-range smartphone market is set to witness an exciting showdown as iQOO and Nothing have both confirmed the arrival of their new contenders in March. While the exact specifications will only be revealed post-launch, numerous leaks have provided a glimpse into what we can expect from these two devices. Let’s take a closer look at the iQOO Neo 10R and Nothing Phone 3a, and analyze which might pack the most value under ₹30,000.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

iQOO Neo 10R: Expected Specifications and Features

According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 10R is expected to debut in India with the model number I2221. The phone is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive visual experience. It is likely to come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB, catering to various user needs.

In terms of camera capabilities, the iQOO Neo 10R is expected to sport a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, a 16MP front camera is anticipated. The device may be available in two color variants: Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One of the standout features of the iQOO Neo 10R is its massive 6,400mAh battery, which surpasses the 6,000mAh battery of its predecessor, the iQOO 13. The phone is also expected to support 80W fast charging, providing quick and convenient power replenishment.

The iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, ensuring robust performance. With a confirmed price under ₹30,000, it promises to be a strong contender in the mid-range segment.

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected Specifications and Features

Leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, similar to other popular mid-range phones like the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. This switch from MediaTek to Snapdragon chipsets could potentially offer a performance boost.

While there is no official confirmation on the display, it is speculated that the Nothing Phone 3a will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, similar to its predecessor. The phone is also likely to retain the in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto shooter, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is likely to remain unchanged from the previous generation, boasting a 32MP sensor.

Reports indicate that the Nothing Phone 3a may feature support for e-SIM, making it the first device from Nothing to offer this functionality. Users will have the option to insert two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM with a physical nano-SIM.

While the exact price of the Nothing Phone 3a is yet to be officially announced, it is expected to be around ₹25,000, with a potential Phone 3a Pro variant priced closer to ₹30,000.

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which Offers Better Value?

The two upcoming phones from iQOO and Nothing cater to different strengths of their respective brands. The iQOO Neo 10R seems to have an edge in terms of raw performance, thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and massive battery with 80W fast charging. This makes it an excellent choice for users seeking robust performance and extended battery life.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a stands out with its unique design, potential inclusion of a camera control button, and clean software experience. If it manages to incorporate a 2x telephoto lens within the budget, it could appeal to photography enthusiasts looking for versatile camera capabilities.

Ultimately, the choice between the iQOO Neo 10R and Nothing Phone 3a will depend on individual preferences and priorities. While the iQOO Neo 10R offers impressive performance and battery life, the Nothing Phone 3a provides a stylish design and potentially superior camera features.

As both devices are set to launch in March, consumers will have a better understanding of their official specifications and prices, making it easier to decide which mid-range phone offers the most value under ₹30,000.

ALSO READ: Apple’s New Application Is A Must Have For All Parties; Find Out Which