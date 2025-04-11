iQOO Z10 5G Launched In India With 7300mAh Battery, Bright Display, And Smooth Performance At Best Budget

iQOO has officially launched its Z10 5G smartphone in India, succeeding last year’s Z9s. Priced from ₹21,999, the Z10 brings a massive 7300mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, and a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display.

iQOO has launched its latest mid-range contender—the Z10 5G—in India as a successor to last year’s Z9s. With a refreshed design, upgraded Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and a gigantic 7300mAh battery, the Z10 5G looks ready to dominate its segment. But does it live up to the hype?

Let’s dive deep into the full review to find out.

Box Contents

iQOO Z10 5G (8GB + 256GB) – Glacier Silver

Clear Silicon Case Advertisement · Scroll to continue

USB Type-C Cable

90W FlashCharge Adapter

SIM Ejector Tool

Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card

Display, Design & Build Quality

The 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is one of the standout features. It supports up to 5000 nits peak brightness, making outdoor visibility excellent. The SCHOTT Xensation Up glass protection ensures durability, and the 3840Hz PWM dimming protects your eyes during low-light usage.

It features:

Quad-curved AMOLED panel

1.07 billion colors

Smart refresh rate switch (60Hz/120Hz)

Design-wise, the phone features a matte-finished plastic frame, IP65 water/dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Despite the large battery, the phone weighs just 199g, with good weight distribution.

Camera Performance

Rear: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 2MP depth sensor

Front: 32MP selfie camera

In daylight, the camera captures sharp, HDR-rich images. Portrait mode has solid edge detection, and night mode helps low-light performance, though zooming reveals some noise. The front camera does well in daylight but isn’t the best in low light.

Pros:

4K video (30fps) on front & rear

Ultra-stabilization (cropped to 1080p)

New Supermoon mode (up to 20x zoom)

Cons:

No ultra-wide lens

No HDR or portrait video recording

Software, UI & Features

Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15

3 years of security updates, 2 major Android upgrades

New software features:

Priority Scheduling for faster app launches

AI Super Document, AI Eraser, AI Note Assist

Aqua Dynamic Effect & Origin Animation

Out of the box:

Usable RAM: ~11.11GB of 12GB

Storage: 192GB free from 256GB

Pre-installed apps like Netflix, Facebook, etc., are uninstallable—but reappear after reset

Security & Unlock Features

In-display fingerprint sensor – Fast and accurate

Face Unlock – Quick, but less secure

Multimedia & Audio

Widevine L1 for HD playback on streaming apps

HDR playback supported on YouTube only

Mono speaker setup (down from stereo in Z9s)

No FM Radio

Audio output via headphones is solid

Disappointingly, stereo speakers have been omitted despite their presence in previous models.

Connectivity

5G Bands: n1, n3, n5, n8, n28B, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 2.0

No NFC

SAR Values: Head – 0.990W/Kg, Body – 0.873W/Kg (within Indian limits)

Performance & Benchmarks

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm) Octa-core (Prime: 2.5GHz, Performance: 2.4GHz, Efficiency: 1.8GHz) Adreno 810 GPU



Gaming performance is smooth on medium to high settings, with titles like BGMI and COD running well. No vapor chamber cooling, but thermal management is decent.

3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test:

Stability Score: 99.2%

Temperature: ~36°C to 40°C

Battery Life & Charging

The 7300mAh silicon-carbon battery is a game changer:

Easily lasts 2.5 to 3 days

6+ hours screen-on time with 35% battery left

90W FlashCharge: 0–50% in ~30 minutes Full charge in ~1 hour



Extras:

Bypass charging during gaming

7.5W reverse charging

At ₹21,999, the iQOO Z10 5G is a value-packed mid-range phone. It shines in battery life, display quality, and day-to-day performance. While the lack of stereo speakers and ultra-wide lens might disappoint some, the overall package is still very compelling.

Pricing & Availability

8GB + 128GB : ₹21,999

8GB + 256GB : ₹23,999

12GB + 256GB : ₹25,999

Launch Offer: ₹2,000 bank discount = effective price starts at ₹19,999

Available from: April 16 on Amazon.in and iQOO eStore

Top Alternatives

While there’s no exact competitor with this battery-display-performance combo, some options to consider:

Redmi Note 13 Pro (for camera & design)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro (for software & stereo speakers)

POCO X5 Pro (for gaming performance)

