iQOO Z10 5G Launched In India With 7300mAh Battery, Bright Display, And Smooth Performance At Best Budget

iQOO has launched its latest mid-range contender—the Z10 5G—in India as a successor to last year’s Z9s. With a refreshed design, upgraded Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and a gigantic 7300mAh battery, the Z10 5G looks ready to dominate its segment. But does it live up to the hype?
Let’s dive deep into the full review to find out.
Box Contents
-
iQOO Z10 5G (8GB + 256GB) – Glacier Silver
-
Clear Silicon Case
-
USB Type-C Cable
-
90W FlashCharge Adapter
-
SIM Ejector Tool
-
Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card
Display, Design & Build Quality
The 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is one of the standout features. It supports up to 5000 nits peak brightness, making outdoor visibility excellent. The SCHOTT Xensation Up glass protection ensures durability, and the 3840Hz PWM dimming protects your eyes during low-light usage.
It features:
-
Quad-curved AMOLED panel
-
1.07 billion colors
-
Smart refresh rate switch (60Hz/120Hz)
Design-wise, the phone features a matte-finished plastic frame, IP65 water/dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Despite the large battery, the phone weighs just 199g, with good weight distribution.
Camera Performance
-
Rear: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 2MP depth sensor
-
Front: 32MP selfie camera
In daylight, the camera captures sharp, HDR-rich images. Portrait mode has solid edge detection, and night mode helps low-light performance, though zooming reveals some noise. The front camera does well in daylight but isn’t the best in low light.
Pros:
-
4K video (30fps) on front & rear
-
Ultra-stabilization (cropped to 1080p)
-
New Supermoon mode (up to 20x zoom)
Cons:
-
No ultra-wide lens
-
No HDR or portrait video recording
Software, UI & Features
-
Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15
-
3 years of security updates, 2 major Android upgrades
New software features:
-
Priority Scheduling for faster app launches
-
AI Super Document, AI Eraser, AI Note Assist
-
Aqua Dynamic Effect & Origin Animation
Out of the box:
-
Usable RAM: ~11.11GB of 12GB
-
Storage: 192GB free from 256GB
-
Pre-installed apps like Netflix, Facebook, etc., are uninstallable—but reappear after reset
Security & Unlock Features
-
In-display fingerprint sensor – Fast and accurate
-
Face Unlock – Quick, but less secure
Multimedia & Audio
-
Widevine L1 for HD playback on streaming apps
-
HDR playback supported on YouTube only
-
Mono speaker setup (down from stereo in Z9s)
-
No FM Radio
-
Audio output via headphones is solid
Disappointingly, stereo speakers have been omitted despite their presence in previous models.
Connectivity
-
5G Bands: n1, n3, n5, n8, n28B, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78
-
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 2.0
-
No NFC
-
SAR Values: Head – 0.990W/Kg, Body – 0.873W/Kg (within Indian limits)
Performance & Benchmarks
-
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm)
-
Octa-core (Prime: 2.5GHz, Performance: 2.4GHz, Efficiency: 1.8GHz)
-
Adreno 810 GPU
-
Gaming performance is smooth on medium to high settings, with titles like BGMI and COD running well. No vapor chamber cooling, but thermal management is decent.
3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test:
-
Stability Score: 99.2%
-
Temperature: ~36°C to 40°C
Battery Life & Charging
The 7300mAh silicon-carbon battery is a game changer:
-
Easily lasts 2.5 to 3 days
-
6+ hours screen-on time with 35% battery left
-
90W FlashCharge:
-
0–50% in ~30 minutes
-
Full charge in ~1 hour
-
Extras:
-
Bypass charging during gaming
-
7.5W reverse charging
At ₹21,999, the iQOO Z10 5G is a value-packed mid-range phone. It shines in battery life, display quality, and day-to-day performance. While the lack of stereo speakers and ultra-wide lens might disappoint some, the overall package is still very compelling.
Pricing & Availability
-
8GB + 128GB: ₹21,999
-
8GB + 256GB: ₹23,999
-
12GB + 256GB: ₹25,999
-
Launch Offer: ₹2,000 bank discount = effective price starts at ₹19,999
-
Available from: April 16 on Amazon.in and iQOO eStore
Top Alternatives
While there’s no exact competitor with this battery-display-performance combo, some options to consider:
-
Redmi Note 13 Pro (for camera & design)
-
Realme Narzo 70 Pro (for software & stereo speakers)
-
POCO X5 Pro (for gaming performance)
