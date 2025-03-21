Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • iQOO Z10 5G Launching In India On April 11: 7300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 50MP Camera And More

iQOO Z10 5G Launching In India On April 11: 7300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 50MP Camera And More

iQOO Z10 5G is set to launch in India on April 11, featuring a massive 7300mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

iQOO Z10 5G Launching In India On April 11: 7300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 50MP Camera And More


Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is gearing up to introduce its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z10 5G, in India on April 11. The upcoming device has already generated significant buzz, with iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya confirming that it will feature the largest battery ever seen in an Indian smartphone.

The iQOO Z10 5G is expected to bring a massive 7300mAh battery, providing extended usage without frequent charging. This places it ahead of its predecessor, the iQOO Z9 5G, in terms of battery longevity and overall efficiency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

iQOO Z10 5G: What to Expect

Battery & Charging

One of the biggest highlights of the iQOO Z10 5G is its huge 7300mAh battery, making it the largest battery ever packed into a smartphone in India. Reports suggest the device will support 90W wired fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups despite its large battery capacity.

iQOO Z10 with 7300mAh battery launching in India on April 11

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Design & Display

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The device will likely feature a sleek, white-colored design with a circular dual-camera module at the back, resembling the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Performance & Hardware

Under the hood, the iQOO Z10 5G is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, making it an excellent choice for gaming and multitasking. The phone is expected to come with RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Camera Setup

The device is rumored to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), offering crisp and stable photos. It will also include a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market for photography enthusiasts.

Software & User Experience

The iQOO Z10 5G will likely run on Funtouch OS based on Android 15, offering an intuitive and smooth user experience. The OS is expected to bring several software optimizations, security updates, and enhanced customization options for users.

Pricing & Availability

While iQOO has not officially confirmed the price, reports suggest that the iQOO Z10 5G will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in India. This places it slightly above last year’s iQOO Z9 5G, which started at Rs 19,999. The phone will go on sale shortly after the launch event, with further details expected at the unveiling.

Why the iQOO Z10 5G Stands Out?

  • Largest battery ever in an Indian smartphone (7300mAh)
  • Fast 90W charging for quick power-ups
  • Powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset for seamless performance
  • High-refresh-rate AMOLED display for immersive viewing
  • Premium camera with Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS

With its massive battery, powerful hardware, and premium design, the iQOO Z10 5G aims to capture the mid-range smartphone market in India. Tech enthusiasts and heavy smartphone users will find this device particularly appealing, offering extended battery life and high-end features at a competitive price.

ALSO READ: Apple iOS 18.4 Update: Visual Intelligence, Prioritised Notifications & More Features Coming Soon

Filed under

iQOO Z10 5G iQOO Z10 7300mAh battery iQOO Z10 features iQOO Z10 launch date India

newsx

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit –...
Mahira Sharma and Mohamme

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss...
Gene Hackman

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?
Prabhas in a still from S

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?
newsx

After Allahabad High Court, Bombay HC Says Singing Songs, Commenting Woman Colleague Not Sexual Harassment
newsx

Apple iOS 18.4 Update: Visual Intelligence, Prioritised Notifications & More Features Coming Soon
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit – Pre-Orders Open Now!

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit –...

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss 13 Participant

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss...

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

After Allahabad High Court, Bombay HC Says Singing Songs, Commenting Woman Colleague Not Sexual Harassment

After Allahabad High Court, Bombay HC Says Singing Songs, Commenting Woman Colleague Not Sexual Harassment

Entertainment

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss 13 Participant

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Why Is Brad Pitt Listed In The Credits For Hit Netflix Mini-Series Adolescence? Know About The Unexpected Connection

Why Is Brad Pitt Listed In The Credits For Hit Netflix Mini-Series Adolescence? Know About

How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Fans React To One Battle After Another Teaser? Check The Most Savage Tweets Here

How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Fans React To One Battle After Another Teaser? Check The Most

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival