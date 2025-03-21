iQOO Z10 5G Launching In India On April 11: 7300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 50MP Camera And More

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is gearing up to introduce its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z10 5G, in India on April 11. The upcoming device has already generated significant buzz, with iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya confirming that it will feature the largest battery ever seen in an Indian smartphone.

The iQOO Z10 5G is expected to bring a massive 7300mAh battery, providing extended usage without frequent charging. This places it ahead of its predecessor, the iQOO Z9 5G, in terms of battery longevity and overall efficiency.

iQOO Z10 5G: What to Expect

Battery & Charging

One of the biggest highlights of the iQOO Z10 5G is its huge 7300mAh battery, making it the largest battery ever packed into a smartphone in India. Reports suggest the device will support 90W wired fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups despite its large battery capacity.

Design & Display

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The device will likely feature a sleek, white-colored design with a circular dual-camera module at the back, resembling the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Performance & Hardware

Under the hood, the iQOO Z10 5G is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, making it an excellent choice for gaming and multitasking. The phone is expected to come with RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Camera Setup

The device is rumored to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), offering crisp and stable photos. It will also include a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market for photography enthusiasts.

Software & User Experience

The iQOO Z10 5G will likely run on Funtouch OS based on Android 15, offering an intuitive and smooth user experience. The OS is expected to bring several software optimizations, security updates, and enhanced customization options for users.

Pricing & Availability

While iQOO has not officially confirmed the price, reports suggest that the iQOO Z10 5G will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in India. This places it slightly above last year’s iQOO Z9 5G, which started at Rs 19,999. The phone will go on sale shortly after the launch event, with further details expected at the unveiling.

Why the iQOO Z10 5G Stands Out?

Largest battery ever in an Indian smartphone (7300mAh)

Fast 90W charging for quick power-ups

Powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset for seamless performance

High-refresh-rate AMOLED display for immersive viewing

Premium camera with Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS

With its massive battery, powerful hardware, and premium design, the iQOO Z10 5G aims to capture the mid-range smartphone market in India. Tech enthusiasts and heavy smartphone users will find this device particularly appealing, offering extended battery life and high-end features at a competitive price.

