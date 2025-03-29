Home
Is AI Art Celebrating Tragedy? Studio Ghibli-Inspired AI Images Spark Backlash, Go Viral Amid Copyright And Ethics Concerns

A recent surge in AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style artwork has ignited controversy among fans of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki.

A recent surge in AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style artwork has ignited controversy among fans of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Critics have raised ethical and copyright concerns, questioning whether AI-generated art is diminishing the value of human creativity.

Over the past few days, hundreds of thousands of people have used OpenAI’s GPT-4o image generator to create and share Studio Ghibli-inspired art on social media. The trend gained momentum after a tech columnist on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted several striking examples of the AI-generated illustrations. However, not everyone was impressed by the AI’s ability to mimic the renowned animation style.

Backlash from Artists and Fans

Many social media users criticized the trend, arguing that it undermines genuine artistry. One user questioned whether AI-generated images reduce art to “just a filter for your profile pic,” urging people to support real artists instead. Another lamented, “People act like this is a good thing, but all the soul has been sucked out of society. Nothing really matters anymore.”

A more extreme response came from an X user who hoped Studio Ghibli would take legal action against “everyone involved” in the AI trend.

AI-Generated Images of Historical Events Add to Controversy

Further fueling the debate, some users used the AI tool to create Studio Ghibli-style renditions of controversial historical events. AI-generated images of the 9/11 attacks, the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, and the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump sparked backlash.

One user shared an AI-generated image of the 9/11 attack, commenting, “With #Ghibli style, even scary events look like cozy art.” Another user noted that people were “celebrating” the Babri Masjid demolition through AI-generated images.

Copyright and Ethical Concerns

The viral trend has raised significant ethical questions regarding AI tools trained on copyrighted material. According to The Associated Press, OpenAI is already facing multiple copyright lawsuits, and this new controversy adds to the debate over AI’s role in creative fields.

Despite the criticism, OpenAI has openly supported these “Ghiblification” experiments. CEO Sam Altman even changed his X profile picture to a Ghibli-style AI-generated portrait, praising the latest GPT-4o update. The company claims that its AI takes a “conservative approach” in mimicking artistic styles, stating that it has implemented a “refusal” mechanism when users attempt to generate images resembling the work of living artists. However, OpenAI continues to allow broader studio-style replications, justifying them as “delightful and inspired original fan creations.”

Hayao Miyazaki’s View on AI in Art

Amid the growing controversy, an old interview with Hayao Miyazaki resurfaced, showcasing the animator’s strong opposition to AI-generated art. Miyazaki, known for masterpieces like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, previously expressed his disapproval of AI’s role in animation.

In a widely shared video, Miyazaki stated that AI fails to understand real human emotions and described it as an “insult to life itself.” Speaking to FarOut Magazine, he criticized AI-generated content, saying, “I can’t watch this stuff and find it interesting. Whoever creates this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever. I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all.”

As debates over AI-generated art continue, this latest controversy highlights the ongoing tension between technology, creativity, and intellectual property rights in the digital age.

ALSO READ: Discover How: Turn Your Photos Into Stunning Studio Ghibli-Style Art With ChatGPT For Free

