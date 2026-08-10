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Home > Tech and Auto News > Is Car Sunroof Really Worth Paying Extra For? Pros, Cons And What To Know

Is Car Sunroof Really Worth Paying Extra For? Pros, Cons And What To Know

Sunroofs have become a popular feature among Indian car buyers, but they come with higher costs, maintenance needs and added heat. Here's whether a sunroof is truly worth it.

Is Car Sunroof Really Worth Paying Extra For? Image Credit: AI
Is Car Sunroof Really Worth Paying Extra For? Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 17:27 IST

Step into a showroom anywhere in India and there’s a decent chance the sunroof comes up before the buyer has even asked about the engine. Somewhere along the way it became shorthand for a car looking and feeling pricier, and it tends to add a bit to the resale figure down the line. But that overhead sheet of glass brings its own set of headaches, and those are worth weighing up before you agree to shell out extra for it.

Why It Appeals To Buyers?

A sunroof brings in daylight and a bit of moving air, and that alone makes even a small cabin feel less boxed in than it actually is. Slide it open on a highway stretch and the car feels a lot more open than one with just a plain, sealed roof ever could. There’s a social angle too. Among younger car owners especially, having a sunroof has become shorthand for owning the higher, more “loaded” trim of a model.

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What It Actually Costs You?

More often than not, a sunroof only comes on a car’s top variant, so buyers end up paying for a whole list of extra features just to get that one they actually wanted. There’s also a mechanical cost. The glass, the motor, and the sealing components all add extra weight to the vehicle, which can chip away slightly at mileage and fuel efficiency.

The Heat And Upkeep Problem

Indian summers don’t do a sunroof any favours. The cabin can turn into something close to a greenhouse under peak heat, which means the AC ends up working overtime just to keep things bearable. There’s upkeep to think about too. The rubber seals and the drainage channels around the sunroof need periodic attention, because once dirt starts collecting in there, leaks tend to follow. And on the rare occasion something breaks, sorting out a sunroof issue almost always costs more than a repair on an ordinary roof would.

So, Is It Worth It?

For someone who genuinely likes that open, airy feel and won’t mind the upkeep, a sunroof earns its keep as a comfort upgrade, and it usually pays off a bit when the car is resold. For someone chasing mileage, a tighter budget, or simply less to maintain, though, it can turn into an expense that rarely gets used. What it really comes down to is how often you’d actually open it, not how impressive it looks on paper.

Also Read: Ladli Behna Yojana 2026: When Will the 39th Installment of ₹1,500 Be Released? Check Date and Details

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Is Car Sunroof Really Worth Paying Extra For? Pros, Cons And What To Know
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Is Car Sunroof Really Worth Paying Extra For? Pros, Cons And What To Know

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Is Car Sunroof Really Worth Paying Extra For? Pros, Cons And What To Know
Is Car Sunroof Really Worth Paying Extra For? Pros, Cons And What To Know
Is Car Sunroof Really Worth Paying Extra For? Pros, Cons And What To Know
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