Is Nothing Phone 4b Coming? Company Confirms There Will Be No CMF Phone 3 Pro This Year – Here’s Why

London-based smartphone manufacturing company Nothing’s sub brand CMF introduced the Phone 2 Pro last year and the company did really well with the handset in the market and now as per leaks and media reports the company has started testing for a new device but it is not going to be a CMF Phone 3 Pro. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis wrote on microblogging platform X confirming that due to rising price of RAM and storage chips, a successor to the Phone 2 Pro would not have worked out. He wrote, “We were working on a successor but with memory prices where they are right now, we can’t build a phone that feels like a genuine step forward at a price that makes sense for CMF.” He added, “As a result, we’ve decided not to launch a new CMF phone this year.”

Is it Nothing Phone 4b?

The company recently shared a teaser, hinting at a new Series b device. However, it is not clear that this is a signal for a new Nothing Phone 4b or something else. It’s (b)eginning. pic.twitter.com/DWKwwggAf0 — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 19, 2026





Understanding the Memory Chip Crisis

What’s happening with Nothing right now is actually affecting the whole phone industry. Memory chips like RAM and storage have become so expensive that if the CMF Phone 2 Pro launched today with identical specs, it would cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs. Compare that to the original launch price of Rs 18,999 for the 8GB version</cite> and you see the problem clearly.

Akis explained that the company would rather be honest and transparent with customers than release something they’re not confident about. This choice shows that Nothing values its reputation over quick profits. Many companies would just push out a product with fewer features at higher prices, but Nothing took a different route.

New Products Are Still Coming

Don’t worry if you love Nothing phones. The company confirmed that new products from CMF are still planned for this year, including entries into entirely new categories</cite>. This means you might see new accessories or gadgets beyond just phones.

On the Nothing side, things are even more exciting. Akis made it clear that Nothing’s smartphone season is far from over, with more products coming soon. The company even posted teaser images that suggest multiple devices are on the way.

What This Means for You

If you are hoping for a new CMF phone this year, you’ll need to wait. But the silver lining is that Nothing is planning bigger and better things. Some leaks suggest that the projects originally planned for CMF phones might be moving under the Nothing brand instead</cite>, which could mean more powerful devices with premium features.

The budget phone space is getting tougher because components cost too much. Nothing chose quality over quantity, which many phone lovers appreciate. Whether the next phone is called Phone 4b or something completely new, it’s clear that Nothing has surprises waiting for us soon. Keep watching for official announcements. Also Read: Two Iconic Call of Duty Hits Black Ops, Black Ops 2 Are Coming To PS5 And PS4: Check What’s Changing