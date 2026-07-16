Is OnePlus Going To Shut Down In India? What Is For The Users Ahead

According to the reports OnePlus is may shut down in US and Europe but the Indian fans also have the reason to be worried because this the the concern is not just rumors but may get real. According to fresh reports, the company may shut its operations in the US and Europe.

What is going to happen to the users if OnePlus will shut down in India? How the users will be able to use the services? Here are all the information about it.

Is OnePlus Going To Shut Down In India?

According to the reports of Bloomberg, Oppo which is the parent company of OnePlus is planning to shut the operations across most of the world which may include India. According to the reports China will only be the main market of OnePlus where the brand keeps running as usual. This came just days after news broke that OnePlus will wind down its operations in India, one of its biggest markets outside China, alongside its exit from the US and Europe.

Analyst Mark Gurman’s reporting adds further weight to this, with OnePlus reportedly planning a complete exit from the Indian market by 2027, as part of a broader restructuring of Oppo’s global mobile business.

Was There Any Warning Sign Of Exit Before?

Yes, this is not coming out suddenly as earlier in 2026, OnePlus had already begun retreating from India in smaller ways. Its general trade distributors were given March 31 as their final billing date, while the brand shifted back to an online-first, direct-to-consumer model. Around the same time, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu stepped down effective March 31, 2026, just two months after publicly dismissing shutdown reports as “unverified rumors.”



Why OnePlus Is Shutting Down?

There could be multiple reasons why OnePlus is shutting down. As OnePlus was popular because of providing high specs at low price especially with the “Nord” lineup. A global memory shortage which was driven by AI chip demand, pushed LPDDR prices up 250% in a year, as Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron shifted production to data centre chips. This gutted OnePlus’s low-cost, high-spec model, making its budget-friendly approach no longer viable. The other reason could be the weak market across all the regions such as the US, Europe, and India and one of the major reason can be the restructuring at Oppo.

How Users Will Get The Services After OnePlus Shutdown?

Even if OnePlus exits India, users won’t be left stranded as the service and warranty support will continue through Oppo’s network of 600+ service centres, ensuring existing devices remain covered even after OnePlus scales back its own operations.

Although there is no official statement from the company that confirms its exit from India but it is rumored that OnePlus may take an exit from India in 2027.

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