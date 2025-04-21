Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
  Home»
  Tech & Auto»
  • Is Reddit Down? Here’s What We Know About the Ongoing Outage

Is Reddit Down? Here’s What We Know About the Ongoing Outage

Reddit is facing a global outage, with over 62,000 user-reported disruptions logged on Downdetector. As the platform works on a fix, millions of users are left frustrated by loading failures and error pages.

Is Reddit Down? Here’s What We Know About the Ongoing Outage

Reddit is experiencing a global outage, affecting users with loading failures and error pages. The platform is working on a fix.


Reddit, the popular social media platform and discussion forum, is currently experiencing a global outage, according to Downdetector — a website that monitors real-time service disruptions across the internet.

As of 11:48 a.m. ET, more than 62,000 outage reports had been logged on Downdetector. The issue appears to be widespread, affecting users across different regions.

Reddit Users Encounter Loading Failures and Error Pages

Reports vary, but common complaints include a sluggish interface, failure of the website and app to load, and the appearance of Reddit’s custom error page whenever users attempt to access the platform.

The Reddit mobile app, which serves millions of users worldwide, is a critical hub for discussions on topics ranging from news to niche hobbies. Its outage has disrupted the usual flow of information and conversation for millions of Redditors who depend on the platform not just for entertainment, but for community engagement and support.

Reddit Confirms “Elevated Errors,” Says Fix Is Underway

On its status page, Reddit acknowledged the issue with a statement posted at 8:52 a.m. PDT (11:52 a.m. ET), “We’ve identified elevated errors across the site and app and are working on a fix.”

The platform has not yet provided a timeline for when services might be fully restored.

Reddit has been contacted for further details, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

Other Platforms Also Report Outages

In addition to Reddit, there are reports of intermittent issues affecting other major services, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. It is currently unclear whether these outages are related.

As Reddit remained inaccessible, many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share screenshots of the error messages and check if others were facing similar issues. The platform quickly became a hub for real-time user reactions and updates as the outage unfolded.

