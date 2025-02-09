Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Jio’s Unlimited 5G Plans Start At Just ₹198! Best Picks For Gamers, Binge-Watchers & OTT Lovers – Check The Top Deals!

Reliance Jio has introduced a series of truly unlimited 5G plans, catering to diverse user needs with high-speed data, OTT subscriptions, and extended validity.

Jio’s Unlimited 5G Plans Start At Just ₹198! Best Picks For Gamers, Binge-Watchers & OTT Lovers – Check The Top Deals!


With digital consumption reaching unprecedented levels, high-speed internet is now a necessity rather than a luxury. Whether for remote work, online gaming, or binge-watching OTT content, consumers demand unlimited data without the fear of exhausting their limits. Recognizing this trend, telecom providers in India have launched competitive unlimited 5G plans to cater to diverse user needs.

Reliance Jio has introduced a wide range of truly unlimited plans, ensuring seamless connectivity for both long-term and short-term users. These plans come packed with high-speed data, exclusive OTT subscriptions, and extended validity, making them an attractive choice for internet users across the country.

Annual Plans (365 Days Validity)

  • Rs 3,999 Plan – Ideal for professionals and binge-watchers, this plan offers 2.5GB/day for 365 days along with a FanCode subscription and access to 3+ OTT platforms.
  • Rs 3,599 Plan – A budget-friendly alternative, providing the same 2.5GB/day for 365 days, bundled with 2+ OTT subscriptions.
  • Rs 2,025 Plan – Best suited for mid-term users, this 200-day plan offers 2.5GB/day and 3+ OTT subscriptions.

3-Month Plans (84 Days Validity)

  • Rs 1,799 Plan – Features 3GB/day for 84 days, including a Netflix subscription and additional OTT content.
  • Rs 1,299 Plan – Offers 2GB/day for 84 days, including Netflix, ideal for those who require moderate data but want premium content.
  • Rs 1,199 Plan – Provides 3GB/day for 84 days, including access to 3+ OTT platforms, perfect for heavy internet users.
  • Rs 1,049 Plan – Tailored for SonyLIV and Zee5 fans, this plan delivers 2GB/day for 84 days with 3+ OTT subscriptions.
  • Rs 949 Plan – Features 2GB/day for 84 days along with Disney+ Hotstar and 3+ OTT platforms, a great option for entertainment lovers.

Short-Term Plans (28-98 Days Validity)

  • Rs 999 Plan – Offers 2GB/day for 98 days with 3+ OTT subscriptions, making it a good choice for moderate users seeking long-term affordability.
  • Rs 899 Plan – A top-rated 5G plan, providing 2GB/day plus an extra 20GB bonus for 90 days, ideal for gamers and streamers.
  • Rs 445 Plan – Grants 2GB/day for 28 days with access to 10+ OTT platforms, perfect for those who love variety in entertainment.
  • Rs 399 Plan – Designed for budget-conscious users, this plan includes 2.5GB/day for 28 days with 3+ OTT subscriptions.
  • Rs 349 Plan – Offers 2GB/day for 28 days with 3+ OTT subscriptions, striking a balance between affordability and entertainment.
  • Rs 198 Plan – A short-term 14-day plan featuring 2GB/day and 3+ OTT subscriptions, suitable for temporary users exploring Jio’s 5G speeds.

Why Jio’s Unlimited Plans Stand Out?

Jio’s plans cater to a broad audience, from occasional users to those who require high-speed internet daily. Whether opting for a long-term annual plan or a budget-friendly short-term pack, Jio ensures that users have uninterrupted connectivity with added entertainment benefits. With 5G adoption rising, these plans make sure users get the most out of their high-speed internet experience without worrying about data limits.

