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Home > Tech and Auto News > John Ternus’ Apple Debut Today: What Are The Expected Products Apple Will Launch Today And Where To Watch?

John Ternus’ Apple Debut Today: What Are The Expected Products Apple Will Launch Today And Where To Watch?

John Ternus will host his first Apple keynote as CEO at the “Surprise and Shine” event, where the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, foldable iPhone Duo and new Apple Watch models are expected.

What Are The Expected Products Apple Will Launch Today? Image Credit:@theapplehub/x
What Are The Expected Products Apple Will Launch Today? Image Credit:@theapplehub/x

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 18:04 IST

Tonight isn’t just another product launch for Apple. It marks the first time John Ternus takes the stage as the company’s chief executive, having stepped into the role on September 1. All eyes will be on how he handles his opening keynote as Apple hosts its “Surprise and Shine” event.

A New Face Leading The Show

Being one of Apple’s longest serving hardware engineering heads, Ternus now bears the huge responsibility of overseeing the biggest launch of the year for the firm. In light of his past experience, it is only natural that there is curiosity as to whether the new flavor would emerge from his engineering background.

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What Apple Is Expected To Unveil?

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely tipped to headline the event, both expected to run on Apple’s newer A20 Pro chip built using a 2nm process. The Pro model is rumoured to carry a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max is likely to stick with its larger 6.9-inch screen. Camera improvements are also on the cards, including sharper 48MP sensors, with some reports suggesting the Pro Max could get a variable aperture main camera.

The bigger surprise, though, could be Apple’s long-rumoured foldable phone. Previously, the device was known by the name iPhone Ultra, but latest leaks indicate that it might be released as the iPhone Duo, with a 7.8 inches internal screen and a 5.5 inch cover screen.

Besides smartphones, Apple has also lined up some updated wearables like the Apple Watch Series 12, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and an updated version of the AirPods 5.

When And Where To Watch The Apple Event?

The keynote speech is expected to kick off at 10 AM PT, which is equivalent to 10:30 PM IST for the audience in India. The event can be viewed through the following channels: the official website of Apple, the Apple TV app, or the YouTube channel of Apple.

A Moment Apple Watchers Won’t Want To Miss

With a new CEO at the helm and a possible foldable iPhone in the mix, tonight’s event carries more weight than a typical annual launch, making it one of the more closely watched Apple keynotes in recent years.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Duo Launch Tonight? Expected Price In India, Specs, Camera, Display and Processor Details

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John Ternus’ Apple Debut Today: What Are The Expected Products Apple Will Launch Today And Where To Watch?

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John Ternus’ Apple Debut Today: What Are The Expected Products Apple Will Launch Today And Where To Watch?

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John Ternus’ Apple Debut Today: What Are The Expected Products Apple Will Launch Today And Where To Watch?
John Ternus’ Apple Debut Today: What Are The Expected Products Apple Will Launch Today And Where To Watch?
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