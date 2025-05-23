Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Lava Shark 5G Launched At ₹7,999: iPhone-Inspired Design, 5G, Android 15 In Budget Phone War

Lava Shark 5G Launched At ₹7,999: iPhone-Inspired Design, 5G, Android 15 In Budget Phone War

Lava Shark 5G debuts at ₹7,999 with iPhone-style design, 5G support, Android 15, and 13MP camera—available now online and in stores from May 23.

Lava Shark 5G Launched At ₹7,999: iPhone-Inspired Design, 5G, Android 15 In Budget Phone War


India’s smartphone market has a new budget contender—Lava Shark 5G, launched at an aggressive price of ₹7,999. With features like 5G connectivity, iPhone 16-like rear design, and Android 15, the Lava Shark 5G aims to dominate the affordable smartphone segment.

Starting May 23, the phone is available for purchase both via Lava’s online store and major retail outlets across India. As an added benefit, the company is providing free service at home for Shark 5G buyers.

iPhone-Style Design with Vibrant Colors

Lava continues its trend of borrowing premium aesthetics for budget devices. The Shark 5G’s design mimics Apple’s iPhone 16, giving it a glossy back finish, a large dual-camera setup, and sleek lines that make it visually appealing. It comes in two eye-catching shades: Stellar Gold and Blue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Affordable 5G Smartphone Under ₹10,000

Joining the ranks of Redmi A4 5G and Redmi 14C 5G, the Lava Shark 5G becomes one of the few smartphones in India under ₹10,000 offering 5G. It packs in solid specifications:

  • 6.7-inch HD+ LCD Display, 90Hz refresh rate

  • Unisoc T765 (6nm) Processor

  • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB storage

  • Android 15 out of the box

  • 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger in-box (supports up to 18W charging)

  • 13MP rear camera + 5MP selfie shooter

  • IP54 rating for water and dust resistance

Camera and Performance: What to Expect

The 13MP primary camera offers standard photography features suitable for daily needs, while the 5MP front camera allows basic video calls and selfies. The Unisoc T765 chipset, built on a 6nm process, promises power efficiency and reasonable performance for casual use.

Price, Offers, and Availability

Priced at just ₹7,999, the Lava Shark 5G is positioned as one of the most affordable Android 15 smartphones with 5G. It’s available from May 23 via Lava’s official website and offline retail stores. The free doorstep service makes it more convenient for buyers.

With its stylish design, 5G capabilities, and competitive pricing, the Lava Shark 5G is likely to attract first-time smartphone users and budget-conscious buyers. It proves once again that Lava is serious about challenging the budget smartphone leaders in India.

ALSO READ: News Media Alliance Accuses Google AI Mode Of Content ‘Theft’

Filed under

Android 15 phones India iPhone-style budget phone Lava Shark 5G Lava Shark 5G price in India

Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Netanyahu has come under

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’ in Trade Talks

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’