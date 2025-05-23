Lava Shark 5G Launched At ₹7,999: iPhone-Inspired Design, 5G, Android 15 In Budget Phone War

Lava Shark 5G debuts at ₹7,999 with iPhone-style design, 5G support, Android 15, and 13MP camera—available now online and in stores from May 23.

India’s smartphone market has a new budget contender—Lava Shark 5G, launched at an aggressive price of ₹7,999. With features like 5G connectivity, iPhone 16-like rear design, and Android 15, the Lava Shark 5G aims to dominate the affordable smartphone segment.

Starting May 23, the phone is available for purchase both via Lava’s online store and major retail outlets across India. As an added benefit, the company is providing free service at home for Shark 5G buyers.

iPhone-Style Design with Vibrant Colors

Lava continues its trend of borrowing premium aesthetics for budget devices. The Shark 5G’s design mimics Apple’s iPhone 16, giving it a glossy back finish, a large dual-camera setup, and sleek lines that make it visually appealing. It comes in two eye-catching shades: Stellar Gold and Blue.

Affordable 5G Smartphone Under ₹10,000

Joining the ranks of Redmi A4 5G and Redmi 14C 5G, the Lava Shark 5G becomes one of the few smartphones in India under ₹10,000 offering 5G. It packs in solid specifications:

6.7-inch HD+ LCD Display, 90Hz refresh rate

Unisoc T765 (6nm) Processor

4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB storage

Android 15 out of the box

5,000mAh battery with 10W charger in-box (supports up to 18W charging)

13MP rear camera + 5MP selfie shooter

IP54 rating for water and dust resistance

Camera and Performance: What to Expect

The 13MP primary camera offers standard photography features suitable for daily needs, while the 5MP front camera allows basic video calls and selfies. The Unisoc T765 chipset, built on a 6nm process, promises power efficiency and reasonable performance for casual use.

Price, Offers, and Availability

Priced at just ₹7,999, the Lava Shark 5G is positioned as one of the most affordable Android 15 smartphones with 5G. It’s available from May 23 via Lava’s official website and offline retail stores. The free doorstep service makes it more convenient for buyers.

With its stylish design, 5G capabilities, and competitive pricing, the Lava Shark 5G is likely to attract first-time smartphone users and budget-conscious buyers. It proves once again that Lava is serious about challenging the budget smartphone leaders in India.

