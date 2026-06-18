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Home > Tech and Auto News > Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched: 2.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, And 10,200mAh Battery – Check Specs, Features, And Price

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched: 2.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, And 10,200mAh Battery – Check Specs, Features, And Price

Lenovo has launched the Tab Plus Gen 2 globally, featuring a 12.1-inch 2.5K 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and a JBL-tuned nine-speaker system with Dolby Atmos. It includes a 10,200mAh battery, runs Android 16 with long-term software support, and supports a stylus and keyboard, with a starting price of $399.99 (around 37,000).

Tab Plus Gen 2
Tab Plus Gen 2

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 10:55 IST

Lenova has just introduced the Tab Plus Gen 2 worldwide, and it brings a few good upgrades to the first. The brand new Tab is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400, has a huge screen with a 2.5K display with a solid refresh rate of 120Hz, and a JBL-tuned nine speaker system that’s going to fill the room. The tablet has a huge battery of 10,200mAh and has a rotating kickstand, the latest Android OS and keyboard and stylus support.

This is clearly a tablet for people who want to do more than browse. You can watch movies, work on a project or join a video call with the Tab Plus Gen 2 and you can do all of these in a lot of time.

What You Get In Display and Sound

The screen is 12.1 inches and has a 2.5K resolution with 2560×1600 pixels. The 120Hz refresh rate makes everything look smooth, whether gaming or just scrolling. Brightness is 800 nits and the display supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. There is also an anti-fingerprint coating which is a small but welcome touch.

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Sound is where this tablet really stands out. Nine speakers tuned by JBL with Dolby Atmos support is not something you see every day in this price range. And the tablet is also Bluetooth speaker-like, so you can stream audio from your phone wirelessly from there. That is really useful in its own right, not just a spec on paper.

Performance, Battery and Software

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip runs the show. You can have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If that is not enough, a microSD card slot will expand storage up to 2TB. That should be enough for most people.

The 10,200mAh battery is a major one. Lenovo estimates you can watch YouTube videos for up to 15 hours on one charge. When you do need to charge it, 45W fast charging is fast enough to get it back up to speed.

On the software side, the tablet has Android 16 and will get updates up to Android 18 and four years of security patches until 2030. That sort of long-term software support is nice to see.

The built-in rotating kickstand can be operated 360 degrees, so you can prop the tablet up from almost any angle. Lenovo’s own Tab Pen Plus stylus and Wireless Keyboard are compatible, but they are separate devices.

Price and Availability

The starting price is USD 399.99 worldwide, roughly Rs. 37,000. In Europe it is priced at EUR 479.01, around Rs. 52,000. It has 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM (with 128GB or 256GB storage) in four configurations. Lenovo has not confirmed an India launch date yet.

Also Read: Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline

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Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched: 2.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, And 10,200mAh Battery – Check Specs, Features, And Price
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Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched: 2.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, And 10,200mAh Battery – Check Specs, Features, And Price
Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched: 2.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, And 10,200mAh Battery – Check Specs, Features, And Price
Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched: 2.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, And 10,200mAh Battery – Check Specs, Features, And Price
Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched: 2.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset, And 10,200mAh Battery – Check Specs, Features, And Price

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