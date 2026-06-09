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Home > Tech and Auto News > Looking For A Budget OnePlus Phone? OnePlus N Series To Debut Soon In India With Clean OS And Smooth Performance Under Rs…

Looking For A Budget OnePlus Phone? OnePlus N Series To Debut Soon In India With Clean OS And Smooth Performance Under Rs…

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch a new budget smartphone lineup in India next month. The upcoming N-series devices are expected to be priced below Rs 20,000, targeting budget-conscious buyers and expanding the brand’s presence in the affordable smartphone segment.

OnePlus N Series
OnePlus N Series

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 13:40 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is gearing up for launch of a new range of budget smartphone in India by next month. According to a recent report, the company is working on a new series of affordable handsets, most probably the ‘N’ series with some devices expected to be priced below Rs 20,000. 

The upcoming N lineup is likely to help the brand expand its portfolio beyond its flagship and mid-range offering and enter a price segment where it currently has limited segment. According to a report, OnePlus is not planning just a single smartphone. Instead, the report claims that the company is working on an entire family of N series smartphones aimed at different price points. 

The experts suggest that the series will consists of multiple smartphones aiming budget conscious buyers, helping the company to reach a much wider audience in one of India’s most competitive smartphone segments. 

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OnePlus N Series Pricing 

The company has not officially unwrapped anything regarding the upcoming N series. The biggest leak of the series is its pricing. The media reports claim that the upcoming N series device could be priced below Rs 20,000. Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is the company’s most affordable phone in India with a starting price of Rs 20,999. The N series is expected to sit a step further down the price ladder. 

The series is also likely to give users access to OnePlus’ OxygenOS experience at a much more affordable cost. The company is known for offering clean software, smooth performance, and reliable hardware. Offering these things at a more affordable price range could make the upcoming devices attractive to first-time buyers. 

OnePlus N Series Launch Timeline

The new upcoming N series could represent a strategic expansion beyond the Nord lineup. However, the Nord series helped the company to hold a strong position in the mid-range segment in India; the company is reportedly looking to appeal to more broader user base. However, the company has not confirmed the series which creates uncertainty around the branding, and it remains unclear whether the new handset will launch as a completely separate series or be a part of Nord family. 

The device is expected to debut in India in July and if the leaks regarding the launch timeline turns out to be true more details about the N series smartphone consisting of their chipsets, optics, battery, and final pricing could be announced in the coming weeks. 

The leaks suggest an ambitious attempt by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to expand its presence in India’s fast-growing budget smartphone market. 

Also Read: Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability

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Looking For A Budget OnePlus Phone? OnePlus N Series To Debut Soon In India With Clean OS And Smooth Performance Under Rs…
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