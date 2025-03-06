MacBook Air M4 Launched In India: Check Out The Price, Features And Other Details

In comparison, the previous generation MacBook Air M3 models were priced at Rs 1,14,900 for the 13-inch variant and Rs 1,34,900 for the 15-inch variant.

Apple has officially launched its latest MacBook Air M4 models in India, bringing a host of exciting upgrades, including a powerful new M4 chipset, Apple Intelligence support, upgraded connectivity, and a fresh Sky Blue colour option. A significant highlight for Indian consumers is the price drop, with the latest MacBook Air M4 models being Rs 15,000 cheaper than their predecessors.

MacBook Air M4 Price in India

Apple has strategically priced the new MacBook Air models lower than last year’s M3 versions, making them more attractive to buyers.

13-inch MacBook Air M4: Rs 99,900

15-inch MacBook Air M4: Rs 1,24,900

In comparison, the previous generation MacBook Air M3 models were priced at Rs 1,14,900 for the 13-inch variant and Rs 1,34,900 for the 15-inch variant. The price drop makes the new models more affordable while offering upgraded specifications and features.

New Features & Upgrades in MacBook Air M4

New Sky Blue Colour: Apple has introduced a fresh Sky Blue colour option, in addition to existing choices—Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. The new finish features a light metallic blue shade with a shifting gradient effect when exposed to light. Apple is also providing colour-matched MagSafe charging cables with all models. Powerful M4 Chipset: The MacBook Air M4 is powered by Apple’s new M4 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU and 8 or 10-core GPU, along with support for up to 32GB of unified memory. Apple claims notable performance improvements in routine tasks like spreadsheet handling, video editing, photo editing, and web browsing, though these enhancements are more pronounced when compared to older Intel or M1 MacBook Air models. Apple Intelligence Integration: With the M4 chipset, the new MacBook Air fully supports Apple Intelligence features, making it AI-ready. Users can now access MacOS Sequoia’s AI-powered tools such as Genmoji, advanced writing tools, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration within Siri. Enhanced Connectivity: The latest MacBook Air models come with upgraded Thunderbolt 4 ports, replacing Thunderbolt 3 for enhanced security and faster data transfer speeds. Additionally, the M4 MacBook Air now supports two 6K external displays while also allowing the use of its built-in Liquid Retina Display simultaneously. Lower Pricing: Despite these enhancements, Apple has reduced the pricing of the new MacBook Air models in India. The lower price tag makes it a great option for students, professionals, and users seeking a balance between performance, portability, and design.

The new MacBook Air M4 models pack significant upgrades while being more budget-friendly in India. With the introduction of the Sky Blue colour option, AI-powered Apple Intelligence, upgraded Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an improved chipset, Apple aims to deliver better value for Indian consumers. The price drop further makes the MacBook Air M4 a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade their laptop with the latest Apple technology.

