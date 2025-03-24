Home
Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Interiors, Replacing Ivory White – Here’s Why

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, launched on August 15, 2024, initially featured Ivory White interiors, offering a luxurious appeal. However, owners found it difficult to maintain, especially in dusty and muddy conditions.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Interiors, Replacing Ivory White – Here’s Why


Mahindra has introduced a new Mocha Grey interior theme for its flagship lifestyle SUV, the Thar Roxx, replacing the earlier Ivory White option. The move comes after customer feedback criticized the white interiors as impractical for an off-road vehicle. This update aligns with Mahindra’s strategy of making the SUV more user-friendly and durable while maintaining a premium look.

Why Mahindra Discontinued the Ivory White Interiors?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, launched on August 15, 2024, initially featured Ivory White interiors, offering a luxurious appeal. However, owners found it difficult to maintain, especially in dusty and muddy conditions. Recognizing the concerns, Mahindra first introduced a Mocha Brown interior in October 2024 for the 4WD variants. Now, the Mocha Grey interior is expected to fully replace the Ivory White option.

Pictures of the new Mocha Grey theme have surfaced online, showing light grey dashboard elements, seats, armrests, and door trims. This theme blends a modern aesthetic with a practical touch, making it easier to maintain and well-suited for off-road adventures.

New Features Without a Price Hike

Along with the interior upgrade, Mahindra has added several new features to the Thar Roxx, all without increasing the price. These include:

  • Keyless entry request sensors

  • Sliding co-driver armrest for enhanced comfort

  • Aerodynamic flat wipers to reduce cabin noise

These updates enhance the driving experience while maintaining the SUV’s rugged appeal.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Price and Variants

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in six variantsMX1, MX3, MX5, AX3 L, AX5 L, and AX7 L – and offers both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

  • Base variant price: ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • Top-end variant price: ₹23.09 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new Mocha Grey interiors are expected to be available across multiple variants, providing a premium yet practical option for customers.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine and Performance

The Thar Roxx continues to offer two powerful engine options, with no mechanical changes in the updated version:

  1. 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo-petrol engine

    • Power: 160 bhp

    • Torque: 330 Nm

  2. 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine

    • Power: 150 bhp

    • Torque: 330 Nm

Both engines come with six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission options. The 4WD variant remains exclusive to diesel models.

Feature-Rich SUV with High-Tech Additions

The Thar Roxx is built on a ladder-frame chassis and is equipped with premium features, including:

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Harman Kardon audio system

  • Level-2 ADAS for advanced driver assistance

  • 360-degree camera system

  • Automatic climate control

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

These features reinforce the Thar Roxx’s appeal as a lifestyle SUV, blending off-road capability with premium urban comfort.

A Practical Step Forward for Thar Roxx

Mahindra’s decision to replace the Ivory White interiors with Mocha Grey demonstrates its commitment to customer feedback. This practical color upgrade ensures that the SUV remains easy to maintain while retaining a premium look.

The updated Thar Roxx with Mocha Grey interiors has already started arriving at dealerships, with deliveries expected to begin soon. Customers can visit local Mahindra dealerships to check availability.

With this smart and stylish interior upgrade, the Thar Roxx continues to strengthen its position as India’s leading lifestyle SUV.

newsx

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Interiors, Replacing Ivory White – Here’s Why
