Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched At A Stunning Price – Check Out The Price, Features, Powertrain & What’s Special!

Mahindra launches the XUV700 Ebony Edition at ₹19.64 lakh with a striking all-black design, premium features, and petrol/diesel options, enhancing the SUV’s sporty appeal.

Mahindra has introduced an exclusive XUV700 Ebony Edition, priced from ₹19.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant builds on the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims, offering a stealthy black exterior and a premium all-black cabin. It is available only in the 7-seater configuration with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Introducing the all-new Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition, a true masterpiece of sophistication and style. With its striking stealth black exterior and refined black interior, premium is woven into every detail. Enjoy unmatched comfort with front ventilated seats, a Panoramic… pic.twitter.com/y8PyQzLYip
— MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) March 17, 2025

XUV700 Ebony Edition Pricing

The special edition costs ₹10,000-₹15,000 more than the standard model, with the detailed pricing as follows:

Variant Ebony Edition Price Standard Model Price AX7 Petrol MT ₹19.64 lakh ₹19.49 lakh AX7 Petrol AT ₹21.14 lakh ₹20.99 lakh AX7 Diesel MT ₹20.14 lakh ₹19.99 lakh AX7 Diesel AT ₹21.79 lakh ₹21.69 lakh AX7 L Petrol AT ₹23.34 lakh ₹23.19 lakh AX7 L Diesel MT ₹22.39 lakh ₹22.24 lakh AX7 L Diesel AT ₹24.14 lakh ₹23.99 lakh

Ebony Edition’s Unique All-Black Theme

Exterior Design: Sleek & Sporty

The Stealth Black exterior shade offers a deeper, glossier finish than the regular Napoli Black option.

The front grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, and door handles are all blacked out for a striking, aggressive stance.

A silver skid plate contrasts the dark theme, adding a rugged touch.

Ebony badging is prominently displayed on the front doors and tailgate.

Premium Interior: A Dark, Luxurious Cabin

The all-black interior features leatherette seats with silver contrast stitching.

Gloss black trim, silver accents, and dark chrome finishes enhance the premium appeal.

The light grey roof liner subtly balances the dark aesthetics, preventing an overly enclosed feel.

Feature-Packed SUV: Tech & Safety Highlights

Since the Ebony Edition is based on the top-tier variants, it is loaded with high-end features, including:

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

Powered driver’s seat with memory function

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone climate control

Safety Features:

Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

7 airbags

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD, ESC, and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

Additionally, Mahindra has now equipped all XUV700 variants with a second-row seatbelt reminder as part of its 2025 model-year updates.

Powertrain Options: Petrol & Diesel Performance

Engine 2.0L Turbo Petrol 2.2L Diesel Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / automatic 6-speed manual / automatic Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

Competitors in the Blacked-Out SUV Segment

The XUV700 Ebony Edition rivals other dark-themed SUVs like:

MG Hector Plus Blackstorm

Tata Safari Dark Edition

Is the Ebony Edition Worth It?

For buyers looking for a stylish, premium, and stealthy SUV, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is a strong contender. The all-black aesthetics, premium interiors, and feature-rich package make it a compelling choice for those seeking exclusivity.

Would you opt for this bold Ebony Edition over the standard XUV700? Let us know your thoughts!

