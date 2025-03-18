Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched At A Stunning Price – Check Out The Price, Features, Powertrain & What’s Special!

Mahindra has introduced an exclusive XUV700 Ebony Edition, priced from ₹19.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant builds on the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims, offering a stealthy black exterior and a premium all-black cabin. It is available only in the 7-seater configuration with both petrol and diesel powertrains.
Introducing the all-new Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition, a true masterpiece of sophistication and style.
With its striking stealth black exterior and refined black interior, premium is woven into every detail.
Enjoy unmatched comfort with front ventilated seats, a Panoramic
— MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) March 17, 2025
XUV700 Ebony Edition Pricing
The special edition costs ₹10,000-₹15,000 more than the standard model, with the detailed pricing as follows:
|Variant
|Ebony Edition Price
|Standard Model Price
|AX7 Petrol MT
|₹19.64 lakh
|₹19.49 lakh
|AX7 Petrol AT
|₹21.14 lakh
|₹20.99 lakh
|AX7 Diesel MT
|₹20.14 lakh
|₹19.99 lakh
|AX7 Diesel AT
|₹21.79 lakh
|₹21.69 lakh
|AX7 L Petrol AT
|₹23.34 lakh
|₹23.19 lakh
|AX7 L Diesel MT
|₹22.39 lakh
|₹22.24 lakh
|AX7 L Diesel AT
|₹24.14 lakh
|₹23.99 lakh
Ebony Edition’s Unique All-Black Theme
Exterior Design: Sleek & Sporty
- The Stealth Black exterior shade offers a deeper, glossier finish than the regular Napoli Black option.
- The front grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, and door handles are all blacked out for a striking, aggressive stance.
- A silver skid plate contrasts the dark theme, adding a rugged touch.
- Ebony badging is prominently displayed on the front doors and tailgate.
Premium Interior: A Dark, Luxurious Cabin
- The all-black interior features leatherette seats with silver contrast stitching.
- Gloss black trim, silver accents, and dark chrome finishes enhance the premium appeal.
- The light grey roof liner subtly balances the dark aesthetics, preventing an overly enclosed feel.
Feature-Packed SUV: Tech & Safety Highlights
Since the Ebony Edition is based on the top-tier variants, it is loaded with high-end features, including:
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered driver’s seat with memory function
- Panoramic sunroof
- Dual-zone climate control
Safety Features:
- Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)
- 7 airbags
- 360-degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- ABS with EBD, ESC, and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
Additionally, Mahindra has now equipped all XUV700 variants with a second-row seatbelt reminder as part of its 2025 model-year updates.
Powertrain Options: Petrol & Diesel Performance
|Engine
|2.0L Turbo Petrol
|2.2L Diesel
|Power
|200 PS
|185 PS
|Torque
|Up to 380 Nm
|Up to 450 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed manual / automatic
|6-speed manual / automatic
|Drivetrain
|Front-wheel drive
|Front-wheel drive
Competitors in the Blacked-Out SUV Segment
The XUV700 Ebony Edition rivals other dark-themed SUVs like:
- MG Hector Plus Blackstorm
- Tata Safari Dark Edition
Is the Ebony Edition Worth It?
For buyers looking for a stylish, premium, and stealthy SUV, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is a strong contender. The all-black aesthetics, premium interiors, and feature-rich package make it a compelling choice for those seeking exclusivity.
Would you opt for this bold Ebony Edition over the standard XUV700? Let us know your thoughts!
