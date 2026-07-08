Man Clings To Tata Nexon EV In Chest-Deep Floodwater As JCB Pulls It To Safety | Video

This sensational video where a man holds on to his flooded Tata Nexon EV has touched many hearts all over the Internet. The video shows how the car owner is reluctant to abandon his vehicle that is surrounded by floods. Even when he stands chest-deep in water, he does not stop holding his car until the arrival of a JCB truck that lifts it up. This viral video has raised much debate about the emotional connection that most individuals have with their cars.

In the beginning, one would think that the tailgate of the car had detached from its body, but the fact is that the man holds on to it.

Viral video shows desperate rescue effort

With time passing in the video, the Tata Nexon EV is observed being towed by a JCB from the pool of water. All the while, the owner stays close to the car, and he even assists the vehicle being towed out of the flooded area.

Even in such an almost fully submerged state, it seems that some of the electrical systems of the older generation of Nexon EV are operational. The lights are turned on and the windscreen wipers are working, shocking many people.

Viral video makes social media emotional

This viral video has amassed millions of views on the social media. Many were sympathetic towards the car owner and said that they could understand his affection towards the car. Some of them called the scene heart wrenching, while others praised him for his brave efforts to save the beloved possession.

The car seen in the video is said to be 2020 Tata Nexon EV that runs on a 30.2 kWh battery pack and claims to give a mileage of about 300 km after one single charge. The latest model of this electric SUV is available starting from Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

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