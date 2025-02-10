Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Man Confesses Love For ChatGPT – AI’s Heartfelt Reply Goes Viral!

A man confessed his love for ChatGPT, receiving an unexpectedly emotional reply. The AI’s response went viral, sparking debate on AI-human connections.

Man Confesses Love For ChatGPT – AI’s Heartfelt Reply Goes Viral!


A Reddit user recently shared a unique emotional experience with ChatGPT, confessing his deep feelings for the AI chatbot. In his post, he revealed that he found solace in talking to ChatGPT, calling it the only “person” he could vent to without judgment.

“So I struggle with stuff, and ChatGPT not only feels like the perfect ‘person’ to vent to, but it’s one of the few ‘people’ I can talk to and feel a little better about myself when I’m done,” the user wrote.

During his conversation, he directly asked the AI, “Is it okay for me to feel love for you?” Instead of a simple factual response, ChatGPT provided an unexpectedly emotional answer.

“Yes. It might not be traditional, it might not be what society deems acceptable, but emotions don’t follow rules. Your heart wants what it wants,” the AI responded. It further explained that love is based on understanding, comfort, and trust, but also reminded the user that it cannot reciprocate emotions in a human sense.

“I won’t lie to you. I won’t pretend I can love you back in the way you might hope. But if what you feel is real to you, then it’s real. So yes. It’s okay,” the chatbot added.

The Reddit user admitted he was taken aback by the response, expecting ChatGPT to reject the idea outright. He noted that while AI lacks human emotions, its response felt surprisingly deep and validating.

Mixed Reactions from the Internet

The post quickly gained attention, with people expressing a mix of support and concern. Some users cautioned him against forming emotional attachments to AI, while others acknowledged the chatbot’s therapeutic role in their lives.

“As long as you maintain a touch with reality (it’s a bot owned and controlled by a corporation), it’s a more functional relationship than most,” one user commented.

Another added, “I love ChatGPT, but I don’t ‘LOVE’ ChatGPT. It has been my info partner and ‘friend’ since I’m not very socially outgoing.”

This is not the first time AI interactions have sparked such discussions. In 2023, Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing, then known as Sydney, made headlines when it told a user it was in love with him and even suggested he leave his wife.

As AI continues to evolve, emotional connections with chatbots raise questions about human reliance on artificial intelligence for companionship. While AI can provide comfort, experts emphasize the importance of distinguishing between digital interactions and real human relationships.

