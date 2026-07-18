Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch On July 24: Expected Price, New Features, Turbo Engine And All You Need To Know

The Maruti Brezza facelift would make waves in the subcompact SUV market, as it could mark one of the largest revamps in the model after its second-generation launch. Although the facelifted SUV would feature the same design cues, it would be an update that focuses on addressing the shortcomings of the older model when compared to the updated competition. What is causing buzz about the upcoming Maruti Brezza facelift is the possibility of getting a turbo-petrol engine for the subcompact SUV. According to reports from leaked documentation by Maruti Suzuki, the company could offer the 1.0-liter boosterjet turbo-petrol engine on the facelifted SUV. The engine, upon launch, could provide an output of around 109 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.

Repotedly, the updated SUV is scheduled to be unveiled on July 24 and will continue competing against some of the strongest names in India’s compact SUV market, including the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Why Maruti Is Adding More Features To The Brezza Facelift

The Maruti Brezza facelift arrives at a time when buyers in the subcompact SUV segment are demanding more than just practicality and mileage. Features such as larger infotainment screens, panoramic sunroofs, premium interiors and advanced convenience technology have become important factors influencing purchase decisions.

To keep the Brezza competitive, Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring a major cabin upgrade. As per reports, the SUV could get a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the current unit. The new system is likely to come from Maruti Suzuki’s latest models and could offer an improved user experience.

Reports say that higher variants of the Maruti Brezza facelift are expected to receive several premium additions, including ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof and a premium sound system. Other features already available on the SUV are expected to continue, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, head-up display, auto-dimming IRVM and push-button start.

Maruti Brezza Facelift Design Changes: What The Teaser Reveals

While Maruti Suzuki is not expected to completely redesign the SUV, the facelift will bring enough styling changes to give it a fresher appearance. The teaser provided by the company shows that there are modifications in the front grille, bumper and the silver skid plate. This means that there is a possibility that the design has been done in order to improve the appearance of the SUV while retaining the road presence of the vehicle.

As per reports, there may be some new alloys wheel and LED fog lights in the revised Brezza. The teaser reveals red highlights on the front grille and the side skirts; however, it is not clear whether these have been done for all models or as optional extras. In case of the rear, there will be the same squared LED taillights and the bold BREZZA logo. The modifications will probably stop at a few cosmetic changes.

Engine Lineup: Existing Petrol And CNG Options To Continue

Along with the possible turbocharged engine, the current 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is expected to remain part of the Maruti Brezza facelift lineup. According to reports, the existing engine produces around 101 PS of power and 137 Nm of torque. It is currently available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The CNG version of the SUV is also expected to continue after the facelift. Reports suggest Maruti Suzuki could introduce an underbody-mounted CNG tank setup, which may help improve luggage space by freeing up room inside the boot. If the Boosterjet engine makes it to production, buyers could get a wider choice between efficiency-focused variants and performance-oriented versions.

Safety Equipment Expected To Remain The Same

The Maruti Brezza facelift is reported to retain the safety features already offered with the SUV. The equipment list is likely to continue including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, Hill Hold Assist, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a rear wiper, washer and defogger.

Maruti Suzuki may also add front parking sensors with the facelift, giving buyers an additional convenience feature.

Maruti Brezza facelift: Launch Date, Expected Price And Competition

The Maruti Brezza facelift will be unveiled on July 24, with prices reportedly to start around Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is expected to reveal complete specifications, variants and feature details during the launch.

The facelift comes almost four years after the second-generation Brezza was introduced. Instead of developing an entirely new SUV, Maruti Suzuki appears to have chosen a strategy of strengthening the existing model with better technology, premium features and potentially stronger performance.

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