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Home > Tech and Auto News > Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More

Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza facelift starting at Rs. 7.40 lakh, featuring a new Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine, upgraded infotainment, enhanced safety features, refreshed styling, and improved comfort options.

Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 16:26 IST

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Brezza at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the compact SUV’s first major update since the current generation arrived in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine

The headline addition is a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, badged Boosterjet and borrowed from the Fronx, which will produce 109bhp and 170Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol carries over too, producing 100bhp and 139Nm of torque, with 6-speed manual and  6-speed automatic transmission options. The CNG variant now uses an underbody-mounted tank instead of a boot-mounted cylinder, freeing up luggage space. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine offers fuel efficiency up to 20 kmpl and the 1.5-litre petrol engine offers 21kmpl fuel efficiency. 

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Exterior

The overall silhouette stays familiar, but gets sharper details: a new grille with a dark chrome panel, a redesigned bumper, a fresh faux skid plate, and reshaped triangular fog lamp housings. Turbo variants get exclusive badging, red accents on the grille and wheel arches, and “Turbo Boosterjet” stickers on the rear quarter glass. New 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone door cladding, and two fresh colours, Vivacious Orange and Lustrous Beige, complete the changes. Dimensions stay nearly the same at 3,995mm long with a 2,500mm wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Interior

Inside, the Brezza gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation and Alexa support, gloss-black trim accents, and updated seat upholstery, along with switchgear borrowed from the Victoris. New comfort additions include 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and an actively cooled wireless charging pad.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Safety

The updated SUV adds a tyre pressure monitoring system, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit warning, and front parking sensors, alongside carryover features like six airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. It has already secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price & Availability

Bookings opened earlier at a token amount of Rs 11,000, and dealerships have already begun customer previews and test drives ahead of the formal rollout.

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Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More

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Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More

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Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More

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Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More
Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More
Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More
Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Facelift At Rs 7.40 Lakh: New Turbo Engine, Bigger Screen And More

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