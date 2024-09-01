Sunday, September 1, 2024

Maruti Suzuki Reports 3.9% Decline In August 2024 Vehicle Sales; Exports Show Growth

Domestic passenger vehicle sales also saw a downturn. Maruti Suzuki sold 143,075 units domestically in August 2024, down from 156,114 units sold in the same month last year. This decline reflects a broader trend of reduced sales in the domestic market.

Maruti Suzuki has reported a 3.9% decline in its total vehicle sales for August 2024, according to a filing with the stock exchange on Sunday.

The company sold 181,782 units last month, down from 189,082 units sold in August 2023.

The August 2024 sales figures include 145,570 units sold domestically and 26,003 units exported.

This decline is attributed to a reduction in both the mini and compact segments, where sales fell to 68,699 units from 84,660 units a year ago.

Additionally, the sale of passenger cars, which includes mini, compact, and midsize categories, decreased to 69,406 units in August this year, compared to 85,509 units in August 2023.

On a positive note, the company’s export performance showed growth. Maruti Suzuki exported 26,003 units in August 2024, an increase from 24,614 units in August 2023.

Overall, while Maruti Suzuki faced a decline in total sales and domestic vehicle numbers, its export sector demonstrated positive momentum. The mixed performance highlights both challenges and opportunities for the company as it navigates the evolving automotive market landscape.

(With ANI Inputs)

