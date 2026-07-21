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Home > Tech and Auto News > Maruti Suzuki Vehicles To Get Costlier From August: Here’s How Much More You Could Pay

Maruti Suzuki Vehicles To Get Costlier From August: Here’s How Much More You Could Pay

Maruti Suzuki will increase car prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August 2026 across its portfolio, citing rising input costs and persistent inflationary pressures.

Maruti Suzuki vehicles to get more expensive up to Rs 30,000 from August (Image: AI-generated)
Maruti Suzuki vehicles to get more expensive up to Rs 30,000 from August (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 20:53 IST

Purchasing a new vehicle from Maruti Suzuki may become costlier from August 2026, owing to the car manufacturer increasing the prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 30,000. The announcement for the increase has been made to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the rationale behind the decision has been cited as the persistent rise in input costs and rising inflation. Though the price hike will be uniform across all models, the increase per model will differ.

Reportedly, the move comes after months of efforts by Maruti Suzuki to absorb higher production costs internally. However, the company said the current cost environment has made it difficult to avoid passing on part of the burden to customers.

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Maruti Suzuki says rising costs forced the latest price revision

According to reports, in its exchange filing, Maruti Suzuki said, “You are kindly informed that in view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs. 30,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in August 2026.”

The automaker added that it had tried to soften the impact through cost-saving initiatives over the past few months but rising inflation continued to put pressure on manufacturing expenses.

Maruti Suzuki says customer impact will be kept as low as possible

As per reports, while explaining the decision further, Maruti Suzuki said, “For the past few months, the Company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. However, with inflationary burdens now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment continuing, the Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible.”

The company said the exact increase will differ across its product range, even though the revision will cover its entire portfolio from August 2026.

Maruti Suzuki shares end higher after the announcement

Reports say that following the announcement, Maruti Suzuki shares gained more than 0.9 per cent during Tuesday’s trading session. The stock closed at Rs 13,640 per share on the National Stock Exchange, even as the company confirmed that sustained input cost pressures and elevated inflationary burdens were behind the upcoming price hike.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition Update: Check New Exclusive Paint Options And Prices   

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Maruti Suzuki Vehicles To Get Costlier From August: Here’s How Much More You Could Pay
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Maruti Suzuki Vehicles To Get Costlier From August: Here’s How Much More You Could Pay

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Maruti Suzuki Vehicles To Get Costlier From August: Here’s How Much More You Could Pay
Maruti Suzuki Vehicles To Get Costlier From August: Here’s How Much More You Could Pay
Maruti Suzuki Vehicles To Get Costlier From August: Here’s How Much More You Could Pay
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