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Home > Tech and Auto News > Meet Aman Sanger And Pakistan’s Sualeh Asif: AI Founders Behind Elon Musk’s $60 Billion Cursor Deal

Meet Aman Sanger And Pakistan’s Sualeh Asif: AI Founders Behind Elon Musk’s $60 Billion Cursor Deal

SpaceX has acquired AI coding startup Cursor in a $60 billion deal, making co-founders Aman Sanger and Sualeh Asif billionaires. The MIT-founded company built a popular AI developer tool used worldwide, marking a major shift in how software engineering is powered by artificial intelligence.

Meet Aman Sanger And Pakistan's Sualeh Asif: AI Founders Behind Elon Musk's $60 Billion Cursor Deal (Via X)
Meet Aman Sanger And Pakistan's Sualeh Asif: AI Founders Behind Elon Musk's $60 Billion Cursor Deal (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 19:19 IST

SpaceX has agreed to acquire Cursor, the fast-rising AI coding startup, in a deal valued at around $60 billion. The move has pushed the company into the center of the global AI race and turned its co-founders, including Indian-origin Aman Sanger and Pakistan-born Sualeh Asif, into billionaire figures almost overnight. Cursor, built in just a few years, has become one of the most widely used AI tools for software development. It helps engineers write, edit, and debug code using natural language, and has been adopted across major tech companies worldwide.

How Cursor Became A $60 Billion AI Powerhouse

Cursor was founded in 2022 under its parent company Anysphere by a group of MIT graduates. The founding team included Michael Truell, Aman Sanger, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark.

What started as a small coding tool quickly grew into a major AI platform used by developers at companies like Nvidia, Uber, and Shopify. The company’s revenue reportedly crossed $1 billion annually, and its valuation jumped sharply to nearly $30 billion before the SpaceX deal.

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What The SpaceX Deal Means For Cursor

Under the agreement, Cursor’s AI systems are expected to support SpaceX’s broader technology ecosystem, including advanced aerospace software and automation projects.

Reports suggest the deal also gives SpaceX access to Cursor’s engineering infrastructure and computing systems, which could be used for large-scale AI training and development work. The acquisition reflects SpaceX’s growing push into artificial intelligence beyond its core space and satellite business.

Who Are Aman Sanger And Pakistan’s Sualeh Asif

Aman Sanger is an Indian-origin entrepreneur who co-founded Cursor while studying at MIT. He started coding at a young age and later built Cursor into one of the most influential AI coding platforms in Silicon Valley.

Sualeh Asif, born in Karachi, Pakistan, is also a co-founder of Cursor. A former International Mathematical Olympiad silver medalist, he studied at MIT before launching Anysphere with his co-founders. His work has focused on building the core systems behind Cursor’s AI coding engine.

Both founders have been part of Cursor’s rapid rise from startup to a multi-billion-dollar acquisition target, and are now among the youngest billionaires in the AI industry.

Why Cursor Matters In The AI Race

Cursor stands out because it changes how developers write software. Instead of manually coding everything, users can describe what they want, and the system generates working code, fixes bugs, and suggests improvements.

This approach, often called “AI-assisted coding,” is becoming a major trend in the tech industry. Cursor’s growth shows how quickly software development itself is being reshaped by artificial intelligence tools.

Global Impact Of The Acquisition

The $60 billion deal is also being seen as a sign of consolidation in the AI sector. Big technology companies are racing to secure startups that control key AI infrastructure. With this acquisition, SpaceX strengthens its position in the broader AI ecosystem, while Cursor moves from a developer tool to part of a much larger industrial technology stack.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Cursor For $60 Billion: Indian And Pakistani Co-Founders Become Overnight Billionaires

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Meet Aman Sanger And Pakistan’s Sualeh Asif: AI Founders Behind Elon Musk’s $60 Billion Cursor Deal
Tags: AI coding tools CursorAman SangerAnysphere foundersCursor AIMIT startup CursorSpaceX acquisition CursorSualeh Asif

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Meet Aman Sanger And Pakistan’s Sualeh Asif: AI Founders Behind Elon Musk’s $60 Billion Cursor Deal
Meet Aman Sanger And Pakistan’s Sualeh Asif: AI Founders Behind Elon Musk’s $60 Billion Cursor Deal
Meet Aman Sanger And Pakistan’s Sualeh Asif: AI Founders Behind Elon Musk’s $60 Billion Cursor Deal
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