Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
Meet ‘Manus’: China’s New AI Agent Set To Revolutionise Real-World Tasks

A demonstration video shared on X (formerly Twitter) illustrates how Manus can autonomously navigate websites, utilize various features, and perform tasks seamlessly, showcasing its real-time workflow.

Meet ‘Manus’: China’s New AI Agent Set To Revolutionise Real-World Tasks


Manus, an innovative autonomous AI system, is making waves with its ability to perform complex tasks with minimal human input. Developed by a relatively obscure team backed by Chinese investors, this cutting-edge technology is currently available through an exclusive, invitation-only preview.

A demonstration video on its website, manus.im, showcases Manus’s impressive ability to carry out intricate tasks, such as designing a custom website from scratch, with little human intervention, according to Newsweek.

What Sets Manus Apart from Traditional AI Tools?

Unlike conventional AI assistants that primarily offer recommendations or answer questions, Manus stands out by taking independent actions and producing complete results. It is not just an AI that responds to queries but an AI agent that executes tasks on its own.

Developers claim that Manus can handle a wide array of practical applications, such as planning detailed travel itineraries, analyzing stock market trends, creating interactive educational content, comparing financial products, and assisting with business-to-business (B2B) supplier sourcing.

What Are AI Agents and How Do They Function?

AI agents like Manus represent a significant advancement in artificial intelligence technology. These systems can autonomously interact with their environment, gather necessary data, and perform tasks to achieve specific objectives without constant human input.

Unlike traditional AI models that require detailed guidance through text or voice commands, Manus operates independently, as highlighted in a Newsweek report.

Why is Manus Generating So Much Buzz?

Despite limited information on its team, structure, or underlying AI models, Manus has captured the attention of the AI community. A demonstration video shared on X (formerly Twitter) illustrates how Manus can autonomously navigate websites, utilize various features, and perform tasks seamlessly, showcasing its real-time workflow.

How Does Manus Compare to OpenAI’s Models?

Manus has been shown to outperform OpenAI’s models in benchmark tests using the GAIA standard, a recognized evaluation system for AI assistants and generative tools. According to its developers, Manus surpassed previous AI models on several levels:

  • Level 1: Manus (86.5%) vs OpenAI (74.3%) vs Previous SOTA (67.9%)
  • Level 2: Manus (70.1%) vs OpenAI (69.1%) vs Previous SOTA (67.4%)
  • Level 3: Manus (57.7%) vs OpenAI (47.6%) vs Previous SOTA (42.3%)

These results suggest that Manus is poised to surpass some of the most advanced AI systems currently available, making it a formidable player in the world of autonomous AI technology.

