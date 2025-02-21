Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Meet OPPO Find N5 — The World’s ‘Thinnest’ Foldable Smartphone. Check Its Availablity, Price, Specifications

Meet OPPO Find N5 — The World’s ‘Thinnest’ Foldable Smartphone. Check Its Availablity, Price, Specifications

Oppo has launched the Find N5, the slimmest book-style foldable smartphone at 4.21mm unfolded. It features a Titanium Flexion Hinge, advanced water resistance, a powerful camera system, and runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Meet OPPO Find N5 — The World’s ‘Thinnest’ Foldable Smartphone. Check Its Availablity, Price, Specifications

The slimmest book-style foldable smartphone at 4.21mm unfolded.


Oppo has launched the Find N5, the slimmest book-style foldable smartphone at 4.21mm unfolded. It features a Titanium Flexion Hinge, advanced water resistance, a powerful camera system, and runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

OPPO has taken a slim —no pun intended — in the race to make the thinnest book-style foldable smartphone by launching the highly anticipated Find N5. The device, which measures just 4.21mm when unfolded, boasts a sleek design that OPPO claims sets a new standard in the foldable market.

The phone’s India launch timeline is has yet unknown, but the device costs around $1,800 (or approximately ₹1,60,000)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The OPPO Find N5 measures just 4.21mm when unfolded, making it barely thicker than a standard USB-C port. When folded, it reaches 8.93mm, claiming the title of the slimmest book-style foldable phone available. For comparison, the previous record-holder, the HONOR Magic V3, measures 4.35mm unfolded and 9.3mm when folded, while Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 is 5.6mm unfolded and 12.1mm folded.

Focus on Design

Oppo achieved this remarkable slimness through the introduction of the Titanium Flexion Hinge, which is 26% smaller than that of the Find N3, yet provides enhanced rigidity.

The Find N5 also incorporates a complex 3D-printed titanium wing panel and a lightweight blend of carbon fiber, resulting in a total weight of just 229 grams.

Water Resistance and Display

Not only is the N5 lightweight and slim, but it also features the world’s first IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance ratings for a foldable device. This allows the phone to withstand pressurised jets of hot water and submersion. Its frame is constructed from durable 7000 series aluminum.

The new hinge design has also contributed to reducing the visibility of the display crease that often plagues foldable devices. The N5 features an 8.12-inch LTPO OLED main display, offering FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1-120Hz, with a peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits. The 6.62-inch LTPO OLED outer screen also provides FHD+ resolution, a 20.7:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 2,450 nits. Both screens are compatible with the Oppo Pen stylus, available separately.
Camera System

On the photography front, the Find N5 is equipped with a trio of cameras developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The setup includes a 50MP main camera with a LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera featuring autofocus capabilities.

Performance and Battery Life

Powering the Find N5 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage—the only configuration available in international markets. The device runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, with Oppo promising 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches.
To keep users connected throughout the day, the Find N5 is equipped with a 5,600 mAh silicon carbon battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

With its groundbreaking design and impressive features, the Oppo Find N5 is poised to make a significant impact in the foldable smartphone landscape.

Filed under

HONOR Magic V3 Oppo

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Wants To Crash International Space Station As Soon As Possible: Here Is Why

Elon Musk Wants To Crash International Space Station As Soon As Possible: Here Is Why

South Africa Vs Afghanistan 2025 : Ryan Rickelton Hits Fifty As South Africa Recovers From Early Blow

South Africa Vs Afghanistan 2025 : Ryan Rickelton Hits Fifty As South Africa Recovers From...

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Quantum Of Sentence Against Sajjan Kumar

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Quantum Of Sentence Against Sajjan Kumar

Manjinder Sirsa Hits Back At Alka Lamba Over ‘Photo Op’ Jibe On Yamuna Clean-Up

Manjinder Sirsa Hits Back At Alka Lamba Over ‘Photo Op’ Jibe On Yamuna Clean-Up

Adani Group To Invest Rs 30,000 Crore In Kerala Over Next Five Years

Adani Group To Invest Rs 30,000 Crore In Kerala Over Next Five Years

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox