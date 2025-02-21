Oppo has launched the Find N5, the slimmest book-style foldable smartphone at 4.21mm unfolded. It features a Titanium Flexion Hinge, advanced water resistance, a powerful camera system, and runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite.

OPPO has taken a slim —no pun intended — in the race to make the thinnest book-style foldable smartphone by launching the highly anticipated Find N5. The device, which measures just 4.21mm when unfolded, boasts a sleek design that OPPO claims sets a new standard in the foldable market.

The phone’s India launch timeline is has yet unknown, but the device costs around $1,800 (or approximately ₹1,60,000)

The OPPO Find N5 measures just 4.21mm when unfolded, making it barely thicker than a standard USB-C port. When folded, it reaches 8.93mm, claiming the title of the slimmest book-style foldable phone available. For comparison, the previous record-holder, the HONOR Magic V3, measures 4.35mm unfolded and 9.3mm when folded, while Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 is 5.6mm unfolded and 12.1mm folded.

Focus on Design

Oppo achieved this remarkable slimness through the introduction of the Titanium Flexion Hinge, which is 26% smaller than that of the Find N3, yet provides enhanced rigidity.

The Find N5 also incorporates a complex 3D-printed titanium wing panel and a lightweight blend of carbon fiber, resulting in a total weight of just 229 grams.

Water Resistance and Display

Not only is the N5 lightweight and slim, but it also features the world’s first IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance ratings for a foldable device. This allows the phone to withstand pressurised jets of hot water and submersion. Its frame is constructed from durable 7000 series aluminum.

The new hinge design has also contributed to reducing the visibility of the display crease that often plagues foldable devices. The N5 features an 8.12-inch LTPO OLED main display, offering FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1-120Hz, with a peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits. The 6.62-inch LTPO OLED outer screen also provides FHD+ resolution, a 20.7:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 2,450 nits. Both screens are compatible with the Oppo Pen stylus, available separately.

Camera System

On the photography front, the Find N5 is equipped with a trio of cameras developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The setup includes a 50MP main camera with a LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera featuring autofocus capabilities.

Performance and Battery Life

Powering the Find N5 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage—the only configuration available in international markets. The device runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, with Oppo promising 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches.

To keep users connected throughout the day, the Find N5 is equipped with a 5,600 mAh silicon carbon battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

With its groundbreaking design and impressive features, the Oppo Find N5 is poised to make a significant impact in the foldable smartphone landscape.