LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 21:40:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

By Echo Wang NEW YORK (Reuters) -Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it would invest $1.5 billion in a data center in Texas, breaking ground at its 29th such facility globally, as the social media giant expands infrastructure to support artificial intelligence workloads. The data center in El Paso, Meta's third in Texas, is expected to come online in 2028, and can scale to a 1-gigawatt site – enough energy to power a city the size of San Francisco for a day – making it one of the largest planned data center campuses in the U.S. Large-scale cloud service providers, called hyperscalers, have been racing to build AI infrastructure, with Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft projected to spend over $360 billion in 2025, according to company filings. Most of the investment is expected to go toward powering data centers. The new facility is projected to create about 100 jobs once operational, with over 1,800 construction workers expected onsite at peak construction, Meta said in a statement. The company cited El Paso's robust electrical grid and skilled workforce as factors in the site selection. Meta has invested over $10 billion in Texas and employs more than 2,500 people across the state, the company said. These figures include the latest investment.  The company is putting up $1.5 billion of its own money to fund the current phase of the El Paso site. Wednesday's announcement follows Meta's recent $29 billion off-balance-sheet deal with Pimco and Blue Owl to fund a data center campus in Louisiana. "The fastest gazelle finds their place, others follow, and Meta is the fastest gazelle in the industry, as far as I'm concerned," Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance, a local economic development and policy advocacy group involved in facilitating the project, told Reuters. "We've had others look at the region, other data centers, and we expect there probably to be others that will want to follow."  Barela said the Meta project first came from a referral from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office about four years ago, and El Paso offered a package of tax incentives and other measures to attract the company. Meta said the data center will be matched with 100% renewable energy. The facility will use a closed-loop, liquid-cooled system that continuously recycles water. Meta pledged to restore twice the water consumed by the data center to local watersheds, exceeding its 2030 goal to be "water-positive" by restoring more water than it consumes. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 9:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Factbox-Aligned Data Centers in spotlight after $40 billion sale to BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group

UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain

UK's Nscale to supply Microsoft with 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

How To Make UPI Payments From Meta AI Ray-Ban Glasses? New Feature Also Includes Deepika Padukone’s Voice, Check How To Activate

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

LATEST NEWS

Brazil set to talk tariffs with US on Thursday

UPDATE 1-US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

Greta Thunberg Issues Big Statement, Recounts Gaza Flotilla Ordeal: ‘Imagine What They Do To…’

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

ITALY'S TOP COURT ANNULS EXTRADITION ORDER AGAINST NORD STREAM SABOTAGE SUSPECT AND SAYS CASE NEEDS TO BE REHEARD, SUSPECTS LAWYER SAYS

BRIEF-Lemon Tree Hotels Launches Its 2nd Property In Jharkhand

Delhi Pollution: National Capital To Witness Artificial Rain Soon? Here’s What We Know So Far

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas
Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas
Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas
Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas
QUICK LINKS