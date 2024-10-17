Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Meta Introduces ‘Instagram Profile Card’: What Is It And How It Works

Meta has launched new "Profile Cards" for its Instagram platform, designed as shareable business cards for users.

Meta Introduces ‘Instagram Profile Card’: What Is It And How It Works

Users can personalize the background of their Profile Cards and include links, music, their profile picture, bio, and a QR code that connects to their profile.

Meta has launched new “Profile Cards” for its Instagram platform, designed as shareable business cards for users. The company describes these Profile Cards as a way to help users connect with a broader audience. Each Profile Card can be customized and may include links and music.

Instagram Profile Card: What is it

The Instagram Profile Card is designed with a double-sided layout. One side displays a QR code that links directly to your profile, along with your Instagram username. The other side features your profile picture, bio, links, and shared music. Users have the option to change the background color of the Profile Card or even create a custom background using their own images.

Sharing your Profile Card is easy; simply use the “Share profile” button on your profile page. Instagram encourages users to share this card as a more convenient way to connect with others, eliminating the need to type out usernames. Additionally, the Profile Card can be a useful tool for showcasing your profile to potential collaborators or brands.

Instagram Profile Card: How to edit and share

Instagram is now featuring pop-up notifications on users’ profile pages to introduce the new Profile Card feature. Users can tap on the notification to view their Profile Card or click the “Share profile” button to access it. Once the Profile Card appears in the preview, it can be shared with other Instagram users. Additionally, users have the option to copy the link to their Profile Card or download the card’s sides as images for sharing on other platforms. There’s also a dedicated button in the preview for sharing the Profile Card directly on WhatsApp.

To view and share someone else’s Profile Card, simply tap the “Share profile” button on their profile page.

In the preview of your Profile Card, an edit button in the top right corner allows you to change the background color or set a custom image as the background. You can also edit your Instagram profile directly from this menu.

Filed under

Instagram Instagram Profile Card Social media apps technology WhatsApp
