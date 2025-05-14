Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Meta Launches AI-Powered Ray-Ban Smart Glasses In India Starting May 19

In a major step towards expanding its hardware presence in India, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is all set to launch its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the country on May 19. This marks the tech giant’s first hardware rollout in India—its largest user market with over a billion active users across its platforms […]

Meta Launches AI-Powered Ray-Ban Smart Glasses In India Starting May 19


In a major step towards expanding its hardware presence in India, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is all set to launch its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the country on May 19. This marks the tech giant’s first hardware rollout in India—its largest user market with over a billion active users across its platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The announcement was made on May 13, with pre-orders already live on Ray-Ban.com. The glasses will also be available across major optical and sunglasses stores throughout India from the launch date. Prices start at ₹29,900 and go up to ₹35,700, depending on the model and style.

A Global Expansion and New AI Companion App

Initially introduced in September 2023, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses were first made available in select markets like the U.S. Now, Meta is expanding availability to India, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates, as part of its international strategy.

The launch in India is accompanied by a new Meta AI mobile app, which has replaced the older ‘View’ companion app. Available on both iOS and Android, the app allows users to manage their smart glasses, import and share images and videos, and interact with Meta AI. One standout feature is the ability to start a conversation using the glasses and continue it through the app—a seamless cross-device experience.

The app also includes a Discover feed for users to explore how others are using Meta AI. Plus, it comes with a Voice Mode feature, making interactions more natural and conversational—much like ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode or Google’s Gemini Live.

Smart Features: HD Camera, Messaging, and Music

Built in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses pack a punch when it comes to hardware. They come equipped with a 12 MP camera capable of taking high-quality photos and 1080p videos up to 60 seconds. Users can even live stream directly to Facebook or Instagram for up to 30 minutes.

A five-microphone system lets users make calls and send voice messages via WhatsApp and Messenger. Meta has also confirmed that direct messaging, photos, audio, and video calls via Instagram will soon be added.

The smart glasses now support music streaming from apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Shazam. Users can simply ask Meta AI to play songs or playlists, bringing hands-free music experiences to real life.

New Language Translation and AI Focus

One of the most impressive updates is the live translation feature, recently rolled out to users. It enables real-time translations between English, Spanish, Italian, and French, making cross-language communication possible through the glasses.

This innovation is part of Meta’s broader strategy to push forward with AI-integrated wearables. Speaking at an earnings call earlier this month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Glasses are the ideal form factor for both AI and the Metaverse… It seems highly likely these will become AI glasses over the next 5 to 10 years.”

Zuckerberg also revealed that sales of Ray-Ban Meta glasses have tripled over the past year and teased the launch of new devices with EssilorLuxottica later this year.

Capital Investment to Fuel AI Ambitions

To support its growing AI and hardware ventures, Meta recently raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2025 to $64–$72 billion, up from the earlier $60–$65 billion range. This extra funding will be used to build devices and infrastructure that deliver what Zuckerberg calls the “highest quality AI and social experiences.”

