Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meta Sacks Employees Caught ‘Misusing’ Meal Credits To Buy Groceries

The employees at Meta get daily $25 meal credits, which they can spend on food delivery through services like UberEats and Grubhub.

Meta Sacks Employees Caught ‘Misusing’ Meal Credits To Buy Groceries

Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has reportedly fired around two dozen employees at its Los Angeles office. The reason? Misusing their daily meal credits for a little more than just lunch.

Here’s what happened!

For those unfamiliar with Silicon Valley’s perks culture, tech giants like Meta are known for spoiling their employees with free meals, daily credits, and fancy perks. At Meta’s smaller offices, rather than canteen dining, employees receive daily credits to grab breakfast, lunch, and dinner from local eateries.

The employees at Meta get daily $25 meal credits, which they can spend on food delivery through services like UberEats and Grubhub. It is a quick, convenient way for staff to fuel up during the workday. But apparently, some employees took advantage of it and started spending those credits beyond food, buying toothpaste, laundry detergent, and even wine glasses instead.

One employee, who reportedly had an impressive $400,000 salary, explained on the anonymous messaging app Blind that they felt the credits shouldn’t go to waste if they weren’t dining at the office. “On days where I would not be eating at the office, like if my husband was cooking or if I was grabbing dinner with friends, I figured I ought not to waste the dinner credit,” they shared.

During an HR investigation, it was uncovered that the meal credit was being ‘abused’. The result? The HRs along with about 23 other employees were sacked.

ALSO READ: Meta Introduces ‘Instagram Profile Card’: What Is It And How It Works

Filed under

Meta meta employees Silicon Valley Tech News
Advertisement

Also Read

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Entertainment

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox