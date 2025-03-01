Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Meta’s Layoff Crisis Strikes Again: More Job Cuts Ahead? What Went Wrong?

Meta has laid off 20 employees for leaking confidential information, following a shift in CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s political stance toward Donald Trump. The company emphasizes its commitment to protecting internal information, while Zuckerberg aligns more with Republican views.

Meta’s Layoff Crisis Strikes Again: More Job Cuts Ahead? What Went Wrong?

Meta plans to layoff 5 per cent of employees starting today


Meta has continued its wave of layoffs, firing 20 employees for allegedly leaking confidential information to the media. This comes at a time when the social media giant faces growing scrutiny following CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s political shift towards US President Donald Trump. According to news agency AFP, Meta confirmed the terminations and stated that further action may follow.

A Meta spokesperson explained, “We remind employees when they join the company, and periodically thereafter, that sharing internal information is against company policies, regardless of intent.” They also added, “We recently conducted an investigation and terminated roughly 20 employees for sharing confidential details outside the company. We expect more actions to be taken as we continue to identify leaks.”

This latest round of firings follows multiple reports about Zuckerberg’s meetings with employees. During one meeting, Zuckerberg reportedly expressed frustration, stating that he would no longer be transparent because “we try to be really open and then everything I say leaks. It sucks.” He also warned staff to “buckle up” for the upcoming year, while emphasizing Meta’s plans to align with the White House and work productively with the new administration.

Since Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, many tech leaders, including Zuckerberg, have leaned towards the Republican Party. Zuckerberg has increased outreach to Trump, despite previous tensions after Meta banned the former president from Facebook in January 2021 for his role in the Capitol assault. In recent months, Zuckerberg has dined with Trump, donated to his inauguration fund, and reduced content moderation on his platforms in a bid to align with the Republican leadership. Additionally, Zuckerberg replaced his political affairs head with a prominent Republican figure and appointed Trump ally Dana White to Meta’s board.

This shift also reflects a broader trend in the tech world, where figures like Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have embraced more conservative and masculine ideals. On Joe Rogan’s podcast, Zuckerberg remarked that “a lot of the corporate world is pretty culturally neutered,” and expressed that embracing “masculine energy” was a positive change.

