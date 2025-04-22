Meta’s New Push For Online Safety: Instagram Expands Teen Account Protections

The aim is to place them under the Teen Account category, which comes with safety features designed specifically for users under 16.

Meta is taking stronger steps to protect young users on Instagram by expanding its use of artificial intelligence to detect teens who falsely register as adults. The aim is to place them under the Teen Account category, which comes with safety features designed specifically for users under 16. Once flagged, these accounts are automatically updated to reflect teen-specific settings — changes that can only be reversed with parental permission.

Instagram is relying on AI to assess clues from user activity, such as birthday-related posts or reports from other users, to spot fake age entries. The platform has acknowledged that errors are possible and has assured users they will be able to challenge or correct misclassifications.

Meta said its goal is to bring parents into the process. The company will also notify guardians, offering guidance on how to talk to their children about online safety and the importance of truthful age submission.

First introduced in India this February, Teen Accounts are designed to protect users under 16 by default. These accounts are set to private, restrict unwanted messages, and require user approval for follow requests. Unknown users can’t view posts or interact directly, reducing the chances of exposure to harmful content or strangers online.

With Teen Accounts and AI-backed age detection, Instagram is aiming to build a safer space for young users, while keeping parents informed and involved.

