MG Hector Tomahawk Launched In India: Price, Range, Battery, Features And Everything You Need To Know

JSW MG Motor India has just brought the Hector Tomahawk to the country, and with it, the brand steps into the three-row electric SUV space for the first time, built on its new ADAPT platform. Buyers can pick between a five-seat or seven-seat layout, and MG has confirmed a plug-in hybrid version is also in the works for later.

Hector Tomahawk: Price And Variants

Prices start at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Hector Tomahawk EV and top out at Rs 23.49 lakh for the highest trim. If you’re eyeing the seven-seat version, there are three variants to pick from: Excite at Rs 19.49 lakh, Exclusive at Rs 21.99 lakh and Essence at Rs 23.49 lakh. The five-seat version, on the other hand, only comes in the Essence trim, priced at Rs 22.99 lakh. MG is sweetening the deal with a Battery-as-a-Service option too, dropping the entry price to Rs 13.99 lakh, but that comes with a separate battery rental cost of Rs 4.9 per km.

Hector Tomahawk: Battery And Range

Power comes from a 69.2kWh LFP battery pack paired with a single front-mounted electric motor producing 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. MG claims a range of up to 517km on the MIDC cycle, with a 0-100kmph time of 8.2 seconds. Charging is handled through a CCS2 connector, with DC fast charging supporting up to 90kW, taking the battery from 30 to 80 percent in about 35 minutes. A full charge on a 7.4kW AC charger takes around 12.5 hours.

Hector Tomahawk: Features

On the features front, the Hector Tomahawk EV gets 18-inch wheels, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system to round things off. Safety-wise, six airbags come standard, and there’s a 360-degree camera that adds transparent-chassis and wheel-view modes to the mix. MG has also packed in 11 ADAS functions with Level 2 autonomous capability, so features like lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control all come built in.

Vehicle-To-Home Technology

One standout addition is the SUV’s V2L and V2H functionality, which lets the vehicle’s battery power external devices or even supply electricity to a home. MG has positioned this as a first for an electric car in the Indian market. The Hector Tomahawk EV will primarily compete with the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Kia Carens Clavis EV in the three-row electric SUV segment.

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