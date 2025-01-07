Microsoft Commits $3 Billion To Boost AI And Cloud Infrastructure In India

Microsoft has announced a $3 billion investment in India over the next two years to enhance cloud and AI infrastructure, including new data centers. The company plans to train 10 million people with AI skills by 2030.

Microsoft will make a USD 3 billion investment in India for cloud and AI infrastructure over the next two years, chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, informed from the stage at the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru.

It will include the establishment of new data centers, and accelerating AI innovation in India.

Microsoft shared a comprehensive plan to train and skill 10 million people by 2030, reinforcing its commitment to partnering with India on the technology.

“Microsoft will also support the country’s long-term competitiveness by training 10 million people over the next five years with AI skills, as part of the second edition of its ADVANTA(I)GE India program,” the multinational technology company said in a statement.

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, of Microsoft said the investments in infrastructure and skilling it announced today reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first, and “will help ensure people and organizations across the country benefit broadly.”

“India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunities across the country,” Nadella added.

Microsoft will expand its cloud and AI infrastructure across data centre campuses in the country.

Microsoft already has three data centre regions in the market, and the fourth ready to go live in 2026. Today’s investment announcement aims to develop a scalable AI computing ecosystem to meet the growing demands of India’s rapidly expanding AI start-ups and research community.

As the nature of jobs evolves, AI is becoming an essential skill for professionals.

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in the national capital and discussed various aspects of technology, innovation and AI.

Microsoft has been operating in India for more than 30 years now.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia said, “In the last 12 months Microsoft has been a copilot to making AI a reality in India, taking it from boardrooms to classrooms, commerce to communities, and finance to farmers. Today’s announcement strengthens our belief in India’s potential and our resolve to equip the country with the resources and future-ready skills needed to excel in the global marketplace. We will continue to use AI to unlock possibilities for the next few decades and ensure communities across the country have access to the compute they need to prosper in the AI era.”

(With Input from ANI)

