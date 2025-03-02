Millions of users are unable to access Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams, and other services due to a global outage. Microsoft is investigating and working to resolve the issue.

Millions of users around the world have been unable to access key Microsoft services, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange, and Microsoft Store, due to a widespread outage. According to Downdetector, the issues primarily revolve around server connection failures, affecting both the website and app.

Outlook and Microsoft Services Down

The issues with Outlook began around 8:30 pm and peaked at 9:00 pm, with users reporting problems logging into their accounts. Microsoft quickly acknowledged the outage, stating they were investigating the issue, which has impacted several Microsoft 365 services.

In a statement, Microsoft said:

“We’re investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Outlook features and services. Additional details can be found under MO1020913 in the admin center. We’ve confirmed this issue is impacting various Microsoft 365 services, and we’re working to identify and resolve the cause.”

User Reactions: Frustration on Social Media

Users were quick to voice their frustrations across social media platforms. Many shared their struggles logging into Outlook, with some even fearing their accounts had been hacked.

One user wrote, “So I’m guessing Microsoft Outlook is having issues? Everyone around me has been logged out of their emails.”

Another said, “I think Microsoft Outlook is down? Anyone else been signed out of Outlook or Hotmail?”

A third person expressed more urgency, stating, “Hey, what’s going on with your software? No one can login to Outlook, and the error keeps saying too many attempts!”

Microsoft’s Response and Next Steps

Microsoft confirmed that they had identified a potential cause for the outage and were working on resolving the issue. Although users are still experiencing issues, the company has promised to continue investigating and working to restore full service as quickly as possible.

For updates on the situation, users can refer to the issue number MO1020913, which is being tracked in the admin center.