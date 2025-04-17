Microsoft Unveils ‘Computer Use’ Feature for Copilot Studio, Letting AI Agents Automate Desktop And Web Tasks

What sets this tool apart is its built-in reasoning capabilities, allowing AI agents to automatically troubleshoot issues without human intervention.

Microsoft has announced a new feature for its Copilot Studio platform called ‘computer use’. This tool allows AI agents to autonomously interact with websites and desktop applications — clicking buttons, selecting menus, and typing into fields — just like a human would.

The feature is currently available under a research preview for select early-access users and is expected to open new possibilities for businesses seeking to streamline repetitive processes.

No APIs? No Problem.

Unlike traditional automation tools that rely on APIs, Microsoft’s ‘computer use’ feature enables AI agents to work directly with the on-screen interface. “If a person can use the app, the agent can too,” said Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President of Business and Industry Copilot, in a blog post.

This means enterprises can now automate a wide range of tasks — from data entry and market research to invoice processing — even on systems without available APIs. AI agents can handle everything from desktop apps to browser-based platforms like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Firefox.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AI Agents That Reason and Adapt

What sets this tool apart is its built-in reasoning capabilities, allowing AI agents to automatically troubleshoot issues without human intervention. If an interface element changes, the agents intelligently adapt and continue performing the task without breaking the workflow.

“Imagine a scenario where an enterprise needs to input large volumes of data from various sources into a centralized system. ‘Computer use’ can automate this process, reducing manual effort and minimizing errors,” Microsoft explained in its announcement.

Privacy and Security at the Core

Microsoft assured users that enterprise data handled by these AI agents remains within Microsoft Cloud boundaries and is not used to train AI models. Furthermore, the feature runs on Microsoft-hosted infrastructure, eliminating the need for companies to manage their own servers.

Users will also be able to track the activities of the AI agents, including viewing screenshots and detailed action histories, adding a layer of transparency to the automation process.

Accessible, No Coding Required

Copilot Studio allows businesses to create AI agents without coding — users simply describe in natural language what they want the agent to do. They can then test and fine-tune the agent in a simulated mode before putting it to work in real scenarios.

With AI agents steadily taking center stage in enterprise operations, Microsoft’s latest feature positions Copilot Studio as a user-friendly, secure, and highly adaptable solution for organizations looking to embrace automation.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know