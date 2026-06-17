MINI Introduces Locally Assembled Countryman C In India: 1.5-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine, Updated Design, And Premium Cabin Tech — Check All Specs And Price

Mini India has launched the locally assembled Countryman C which is priced at Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and makes this premium SUV a less expensive alternative to the fully imported Countryman JCW All4. As part of the third generation Countryman C is built at BMW Group’s production plant in Chennai and comes with a petrol engine and front-wheel drive.

The new Countryman follows Mini’s new design philosophy called ‘Charismatic Simplicity’. The new SUV is more upright and has cleaner surfaces and more generous wheel arches. The design features prominently include the octagonal grille design, adaptive LED headlights, matrix LED tail-lights updated in all three variants and three DRL signatures.

Champagne finishes on the grille surrounds, skid plates and exterior badging provide an expensive feel and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels emphasize the car’s premium look.

An overview of the length (4,447mm), width (1,843mm) and height (1,661mm) of the SUV reveals a wheelbase of 2,692mm and ground clearance of 190mm. Exterior finishes available are British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue and Chilli Red – each with a contrasting roofwork finish.

Inside, the Countryman C features a minimalist dashboard with a 240mm round OLED display operated by Mini Operating System 9. Recycled textile materials are used for the dashboard and in the door panels, demonstrating the brand’s focus on sustainability.

The SUV features electrically adjustable JCW Sports seats upholstered in Vescin material, with a massage feature on the driver’s seat. Among other highlights are:

Head-up display

Harman Kardon 12-speaker sound system

Panoramic glass roof

Wireless phone charging

360-degree camera

Parking Assistant Plus

Mini Digital Key Plus

In-car connectivity

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

Eight Mini Experience Modes

Rear-seat occupants have the option of portable seats that can slide up to 130mm and recline up to 25degrees. The boot offers 505L of space but expands to 1,450L when the rear seats are folded.

Mini Countryman C Powertrain

The Countryman C is powered by an inline-three turbocharged 1.5-litre engine, outputting 156bhp and 240Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers power to the front wheels.

Mini claims it can sprint from 0-100kph, in nine seconds, tops out at 212kmph, while its 60-litres fuel tank guarantees an estimated fuel efficiency of 15.92kmpl.

Mini Countryman C Safety

With a robust five-star Euro NCAP rating at the launch stage than Countryman C is delivered with a plethora of safety fuels such as multi airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ABS brakes with Cornering Brake Control (CBC), brake assist function, TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) and rear-view camera assistance.

With local assembly this Countryman series in India which increases the value proposition of Mini to this segment of its most popular product, making it more affordable increasingly of a luxury SUV choice.

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