It is reported to have one specific problem, but after the complaint is escalated by the user, another problem crops up. The post on X queries which one is correct.

A Phone And A Service Centre

The user claims that his Samsung Galaxy A35 5G has been sent to an authorized Samsung service center in Nagpur. It is not mentioned in the post what problem his phone had or when did he visit the service center.

The First Diagnosis

It has been found from the post that the first diagnosis made by the service center was that his phone had a motherboard problem.

Motherboard problems are considered among the most expensive and serious ones in smartphones. There is no information about any other thing such as repair cost and warranty cover mentioned in the post.

Complaint Escalated

As it can be understood from the post, the user escalated his complaint. It is not clear in the post to whom he escalated the complaint.

Diagnosis has Changed

Following escalation, it appears that Samsung is now asking him to get the battery replaced.

This is evident through his complaint, which expresses his dissatisfaction with the services offered by Samsung. Although he has not clearly stated that the diagnosis was incorrect, he wonders why there was change in the cause.

A Message Posted to Samsung India on X

He has posted his message on X and mentioned Samsung India in the post.

@SamsungIndia Disappointed with Samsung’s service experience. My Galaxy A35 5G was diagnosed with a motherboard issue by your authorised service centre in Nagpur. Now, after escalating the complaint, I’m being asked to replace the battery instead! 2/ 1 — Akash Bhurse (@AkashBhurse) November 23, 2026

Unknown Facts About the Issue

There are several basic facts that have not been mentioned. The original issue with the phone is not known, whether the phone is within warranty period, and whether it was a complimentary battery replacement. Also not known is the reason for change in the diagnosis of the phone.

As at the time of writing, Samsung India has not replied to his post.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung respond and explain why the diagnosis changed? Will the customer get the phone repaired free of cost, or be asked to pay? Will he approach a consumer forum if the matter is not settled? Will other users in Nagpur report similar experiences? The answers are awaited.