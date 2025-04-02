Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India: Check Price, Features, And Specifications

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India: Check Price, Features, And Specifications

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, featuring Dimensity 7400, 6.7-inch 1.5K display, 50MP camera, and 5,500mAh battery, launches in India on April 2 via Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India: Check Price, Features, And Specifications


Motorola has officially launched the Edge 60 Fusion in India today. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart, bringing a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a high-resolution curved display, AI-driven features, and a 50MP Sony camera setup.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Features and Highlights

The Edge 60 Fusion is the first smartphone in Motorola’s 2025 Edge-series lineup and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with expandable storage support up to 1TB via microSD.

Running on Hello UI based on Android 15, the phone includes AI-powered tools like “Catch Me Up” for notification summaries, text transcription, translation, and summarization. Additionally, it integrates Google’s AI tools, including “Circle to Search” and “AI Magic Eraser” in Google Photos.

Image

The 6.7-inch curved display offers 1.5K resolution, HDR10+ support, and Pantone validation. It features Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits.

For photography, the smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with macro capabilities, and a 32-megapixel front camera that supports 4K video recording.

Powering the device is a 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging. Additionally, the Edge 60 Fusion is IP68/IP69 rated, making it highly resistant to dust and water.

Image

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Full Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch curved display, 1.5K resolution, HDR10+, 4500 nits brightness

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

  • RAM: Up to 12GB

  • Storage: 256GB (expandable up to 1TB)

  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony LYT700) + 13MP ultra-wide

  • Front Camera: 32MP, 4K video recording

  • Battery: 5500mAh, 68W wired charging

  • Protection: IP68/IP69, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is now available for Indian buyers on Flipkart, with pricing and availability details expected to be revealed soon.

