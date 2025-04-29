Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch On April 30: 50MP Triple Cameras, Dimensity 8350 Chip & More

Motorola Edge 60 Pro to launch in India on April 30, 2025, featuring a 6.7-inch OLED display, 50MP triple cameras, Dimensity 8350 chip, and expected price of ₹32,000.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch On April 30: 50MP Triple Cameras, Dimensity 8350 Chip & More


Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 60 Pro in India on April 30, 2025, after its recent global debut. The Edge 60 Pro is the third model in the Motorola Edge 60 series and comes with significant upgrades in performance, display, and camera capabilities.

With the “Pro” tag, this new addition is expected to be priced higher than its predecessors. Last year, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched at ₹31,999, and the Edge 60 Pro is likely to follow a similar pricing strategy, possibly around ₹32,000.

Design and Display: Stylish Colours & Curved OLED

According to global model details, the Edge 60 Pro will be available in three stylish colour variants:

  • Pantone Shadow

  • Pantone Dazzling Blue

  • Pantone Sparkling Grape

It features a vegan leather back panel with a square-shaped camera module at the top-right corner, continuing Motorola’s design language.

Image

The phone is built to last, with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. On the front, it is expected to sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K Quad Curved OLED display, boasting:

  • 120Hz refresh rate

  • HDR10+ support

  • Up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Performance and Battery: Fast, Smooth & Long-lasting

The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset will likely power the Edge 60 Pro, making it a strong performer for multitasking and gaming. It is expected to be paired with:

  • 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

  • Up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

For battery, Motorola may include a massive 6000mAh unit with 90W fast charging, offering users long usage hours with quick recharge support.

Camera: Triple Rear Setup with 50MP Selfie Shooter

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is likely to impress camera enthusiasts with a triple rear camera system:

  • 50MP main camera with Sony-LYT 700C sensor

  • 50MP ultrawide camera with macro support

  • 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom

For selfies, the phone may offer a 50MP front camera, promising crisp detail and quality video calls.

Expected Price in India

While the official pricing is yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest the Edge 60 Pro may be priced close to ₹32,000, in line with its predecessor. With top-tier specifications and a stylish build, Motorola seems to be targeting upper-midrange smartphone buyers.

